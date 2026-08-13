Namibia: Funding Freezes Veterans' Houses, Farms ...Over 11 000 War Vets Unpaid, N$1.9b Needed

The veterans affairs ministry has suspended house construction and resettlement for liberation struggle veterans due to financial constraints.

The development comes as more than 11 000 veterans remain unpaid under the ministry's Individual Veterans' Projects (IVPs), with the government requiring about N$1.9 billion to settle the outstanding payments.

According to a presentation to the National Council on the organisation's roles and functions of the ministry, 26 423 veterans are registered, of whom 15 370 have received IVP payments, while 11 053 have not yet been paid.

The ministry said it requires N$1.9 billion to pay the outstanding veterans.

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The presentation further indicates that the government spends an average of N$81 million per month on financial grants to veterans. This translates to about N$1 billion annually.

The financial pressure has also affected the ministry's ability to proceed with housing and resettlement programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of veterans and their dependants.

The ministry's veterans affairs portfolio was integrated into the Ministry of Defence in 2020. The integration expanded its mandate to address the socio-economic needs of veterans while preserving the history and legacy of the National Liberation Struggle.

The Veterans Affairs Department consists of two directorates responsible for initiating, promoting and implementing programmes and projects targeting veterans and their dependants. The ministry said the integration is intended to ensure that Namibia continues to honour those who sacrificed for independence while strengthening the connection between defence, national development and social justice.

Budget

For the 2026/27 financial year, defence requested approximately N$8.6 billion but was allocated about N$7.5 billion, leaving a funding deficit of approximately N$1.1 billion.

The largest shortfall is under goods and other services, where the ministry requested N$1.59 billion but received N$1.09 billion, creating a deficit of nearly N$498 million.

Research and development has a shortfall of about N$310 million, while construction and renovation has a deficit of approximately N$248 million. Personnel expenditure has a deficit of about N$17 million, while the acquisition of capital assets has a shortfall of about N$2.5 million.

Despite the financial challenges, Veterans Affairs has several programmes aimed at supporting veterans and preserving the liberation heritage.

These include financial assistance to eligible veterans, individual veterans' projects, funeral assistance and the erection of tombstones.

Funding

The ministry has set a target of providing financial assistance to 100% of eligible veterans, funding 1 777 individual veterans' projects, providing 100% funeral assistance and erecting 765 tombstones during the strategic period. The ministry's liberation heritage programme also includes identifying and marking heritage sites, erecting monuments, establishing outdoor museums, preserving historical materials and artefacts, conducting research and documentation, and erecting tombstones.

These programmes are intended not only to provide practical support to veterans but also to ensure that the history of the liberation struggle is preserved for future generations.

Defence modernisation

While financial constraints affect some programmes, the ministry says it is undertaking reforms to ensure that the Namibian Defence Force remains prepared for changing security threats.

The ministry said the force maintains its mandate through continuous training, operational readiness and disciplined deployment.

Its current commitments include border security, coordinated patrols, African Union border-management programmes and anti-poaching operations. The ministry is also reviewing defence doctrines to respond to hybrid warfare, maritime security and cyber threats. It is investing in surveillance, rapid-reaction forces and interoperable communications, while retraining troops and expanding joint exercises under SADC and AU frameworks.

The ministry is also strengthening cooperation between the military, police, intelligence and disaster-management agencies.

Growing security threats

The ministry has identified a changing security environment as another challenge requiring increased preparedness.

Among the threats are regional instability, illicit arms flows and transnational criminal networks.

Namibia's long coastline also exposes the country to maritime threats, including piracy, illegal fishing and trafficking.

The ministry further identified cyberattacks, espionage and disinformation as growing risks due to the country's increasing reliance on digital infrastructure.

Terrorism and extremist ideologies in Southern Africa were also identified as latent risks, while desertification, water scarcity and competition over resources could contribute to internal unrest or cross-border tensions.

The ministry is also pursuing greater self-sustenance through its defence industry.

August 26

The government established August 26 Holdings, a company wholly owned by the ministry, to serve as the umbrella body for Namibia's defence industries.

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Its subsidiaries include Windhoeker Machinen Fabrik, A26 Manufacturing, A26 Construction, NamForce Insurance, SATCOM, A26 Logistics and Seaside Hotel and Spa.

The ministry is also implementing projects such as the Agro-Tour Initiative farming project, Ndilimani Pyrotechnics Industries, Star Protection Investment, Okatope Poultry Farm and Etaka Recreation Facility.

Decentralisation

The ministry intends to expand its presence across the country through decentralisation.

It plans to establish Veterans Affairs regional offices in all 14 regions, while Defence has a presence in 13 regions with specialised functions.

An additional defence deployment is also planned for the Ohangwena region. The ministry's strategic plan for 2025/26 to 2029/30 is aligned with NDP 6 and focuses on peace, security and the rule of law. The ministry has also identified possible amendments to the Veterans Act of 2008 and the Conferment of National Honours Act of 2012. Despite the challenges, the ministry maintains that it is well organised to meet the country's defence needs. However, it said adequate financial support remains essential to strengthen its readiness capacity and fulfil its responsibilities to both the country's defence establishment and veterans of the liberation struggle.

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