Namibia: Warriors World Cup Campaign Closes With N$243 667 Balance

The Brave Warriors World Cup Campaign generated N$2.33 million (N$2.332 083) in income and ended with a N$243 667 balance, according to the campaign's final report submitted to the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

The campaign, which was established to rally public and corporate support behind Namibia's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification bid, was appointed by the NFA on 7 March 2025 and operated for 10 months, ending in December 2025.

The Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Tim Ekandjo (chairperson), Amos Shiyuka, Coocks Kunamwene, Isack Hamata, Jacqueline Shipanga, Titus Kunamwene and Ivan Tsabalala was tasked with creating awareness around Namibia's World Cup qualifying campaign, securing corporate sponsorship and financial support, organising campaign events, mobilising supporters and facilitating transport and accommodation for fans travelling with the national team.

According to the report, the committee was also responsible for coordinating media partnerships, public relations and branding, as well as ensuring that campaign initiatives were implemented within set timelines.

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The report further states that all committee members served on a pro bono basis, while the campaign succeeded in raising public enthusiasm around the Warriors and creating a stronger belief that World Cup qualification was possible.

Among the campaign's notable achievements was a fundraising gala dinner, which secured the attendance of the President, who addressed the Warriors in support of their World Cup ambitions.

The campaign also secured a N$500 000 sponsorship from FNB Namibia, while a brand-new vehicle sponsored by Toyota South Africa was used to launch the Win A Car competition.

The initiative further received considerable exposure through social media, television and traditional print media.

Campaign raises more than N$2.3 million

The campaign's financial report shows total income of N$2 332 083. This comprised: N$1 342 701, from table sales; N$500 000 sponsorship from FNB Namibia; N$419 500 in paid pledges; and N$69 882 generated through the Win A Car SMS competition.

The report's initial campaign summary lists table sales and pledges as part of the overall income, resulting in the total figure of N$2 332 083.

Against this, the campaign recorded expenses of N$2 061 966, leaving a balance before bank charges of N$270 117.

The final budget, however, records the balance in the bank after charges at N$243 667. The committee recommended that this remaining money be retained for future Warriors preparations and related expenses, arguing that the funds were raised through public contributions specifically in the interest of the national team.

The largest expenses included N$413 600 for the gala dinner package and venue for 500 guests, N$209 750 for the Warriors brand campaign television advert and N$450 000 in winning bonuses.

Other expenditure included N$223 000 for décor, N$98 000 for sound and stage, N$62 500 for Brave Warriors video promotions by Draycott Media andN$45 000 for stage management, rehearsals, performance and artist management.

The campaign also spent N$100 000 on the planned Chula Chula Derby participation, while N$33 648 was spent on committee members' travel for qualifiers.

Committee flags preparation concerns and unpaid pledges

Despite the campaign's fundraising successes, the committee highlighted several shortcomings.

According to the report, one of the biggest concerns was the difficulty in securing contributions from the public and corporate Namibia, which the report attributes largely to concerns surrounding the NFA's brand credibility.

The committee also raised concerns about the Warriors' preparation ahead of the September and October 2025 World Cup qualifiers, saying the team went into camp late and lacked sufficient resources to remain in camp.

According to the report, the responsibility for dealing with these shortcomings was effectively left to the coach and technical team, who had to use personal resources to facilitate preparations.

The committee further acknowledged that the campaign itself was introduced too late and could have delivered better results had it been implemented earlier.

The report also identifies N$129 800 in outstanding pledges. In the statement, the committee shared that repeated reminders were ignored by some of those who had pledged financial support, while the non-binding nature of the pledges meant there was no legal recourse available to recover the money.

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Another unresolved financial matter involves Chula Chula FC, which the committee says has refused to refund N$100 000 paid for its planned participation against Africa Stars.

The match was eventually cancelled because of a lack of sponsorship. According to the committee, the payment was made in good faith after Chula Chula requested the money in the week preceding the planned fixture to assist with preparations.

The campaign nevertheless regarded its broader impact as positive, particularly in terms of uniting supporters behind the national team. It also highlighted collaboration between government and the NFA in transporting supporters to Francistown, Botswana, to watch the Brave Warriors play live.

The final audited financial statements by Ondeya Registered Accountants and Auditors were received on 28 July 2026, bringing the financial reporting process to a close.

The committee ultimately recommended that the remaining N$243 667 be channelled towards future Warriors preparations and related expenses, ensuring that the money raised in the name of the national team continues to benefit the team.

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