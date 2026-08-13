Namibia: Troubled Kunene Small Scale Miners Raise Concerns With Committee

Small-scale miners in Kunene have raised concerns over challenges surrounding Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs), access to information, training, financing and mineral prices.

The miners raised their concerns on Monday during an engagement with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, which is conducting an oversight visit to small-scale mining operations in the Kunene and Erongo regions.

Monicca Tjizembisa said small-scale mining provides an important source of income for many people in Kunene, particularly those in rural communities.

She said local miners, however, operate with limited financial resources, equipment, knowledge and access to information about formal mining and environmental regulatory processes.

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EPL holders and local miners also have different understandings of their respective rights, while small-scale miners lack the financial resources to challenge legal disputes.

"Local miners feel excluded from mining because of EPL issues," Tjizembisa said.

Another miner, Ueihanavi Tjihange, highlighted the cost of obtaining Environmental Clearance Certificates, saying applicants have to pay large amounts to individuals conducting assessments.

Tjihange further called for education on mineral prices, saying miners often do not know the value of minerals such as copper.

"We don't even know the selling price or value of copper," he said, urging the ministry to provide miners with reliable price information.

Alphons Uarije called for education and safety training for small-scale miners, as well as mining agreements that benefit entire communities through community ownership and shares in mining operations.

Committee chairperson Tobie Aupindi said the committee had identified serious concerns within the mining sector.

He said the concerns raised by small-scale miners would be documented and included in the committee's report.

Deputy Director of Mineral Rights in the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, Abraham Iilende, said the ministry would consider the issues raised by the miners.

He said the request for education on smal l-scale mining had been recorded and the ministry would take steps to address it. Iilende also urged miners to report EPLs issued without traditional leaders' approval so that the ministry can investigate.

-Nampa