Namibia: Established Local Mines Report Strong Operation Gains

Two of Namibia's established mines reported strong operational gains at the Namibia Mining Expo and Conference, with B2Gold's Otjikoto Mine on track to pass a cumulative two million ounces of gold produced since 2014, and Namdeb lifting carat production by 63% between 2022 and 2025 despite a sharp fall in diamond prices.

This is according to B2Gold Namibia Managing Director John Roos and Namdeb Diamond Corporation Chief Executive Officer Riaan Burger at the expo, held at the Windhoek Showgrounds from 04 to 06 August 2026 under the theme "From Dialogue to Delivery: Assessing Progress in Creating Mining-led Economic Growth and Employment since NamPPF."

Otjikoto Mine is 90% owned by B2Gold Corp, with Namibian partner EVI Namibia holding the rest.

The mine is on track to produce between 70 000 and 90 000 ounces of gold this year. Since operations began in 2014, it has produced two million ounces in total, generating US$3.6 billion in revenue, of which US$628 million has gone to Namibia in taxes.

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Burger said the diamond price decline has cost the Namibia De Beers partnership N$12.9 billion in net present value between 2022 and the end of 2025, but that global demand for natural diamonds showed early signs of stabilising with growth of 0.4% in 2025, in US dollar terms. He said the company responded through the sale of Namdeb properties, the closure of Orange River Mines, three rounds of voluntary separation, and a zero-based organisational redesign, while increasing treatment capacity by 35% and securing approximately 2 600 jobs for employees and business partners.

Its stripped reserve fell from a peak of 445 000 square metres in January 2025 to 108 000 square metres by July 2026, a drawdown of 75.8%.

Burger said Namdeb's 20- year business plan, announced in October 2021, is projected to contribute N$40 billion dollars to the Namibian fiscus over its duration.