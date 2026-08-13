Namibia: Vietnam Railways Transformed Into National Railway Group

Hanoi — The Vietnam Railways Corporation has been transformed into the Vietnam National Railway Group, which now operates 110 business lines and plays a greater role in managing and operating the national railway system, local media outlet Tien Phong reported yesterday.

According to a certificate on changes to its business registration newly issued by the Hanoi Department of Finance, the new entity, registered as a wholly state-owned single-member limited liability company, identifies railway construction as its main business, including the management, operation, maintenance and repair of the national railway infrastructure.

The group will retain its core passenger and freight rail services while expanding to domestic multimodal transport, international transport and transport agency and support services, as well as the production, repair and maintenance of locomotives, electric trains, carriages and specialised rail equipment. It will also operate in telecommunications, information technology, real estate, tourism and education, from vocational training to doctoral programs, the report said.

-Nampa/Xinhua