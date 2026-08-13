Africa: Nigeria Take On South Africa in World Cup Playoff Today - Time and Where to Watch

13 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

African women's football giants South Africa and Nigeria clash on Thursday in Casablanca under high-pressure circumstances neither team envisioned.

Following shocking quarter-final exits at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), one of the continent's last two champions will see their 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification hopes officially vanish.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana fell 2-1 to host nation Morocco in the last eight, while Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

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With the winners of those quarter-final ties securing automatic spots for the World Cup in Brazil, the two heavyweight losers are now forced to fight through the play-off route.

The Long Road to Brazil 2027

A victory on Thursday keeps a faint World Cup dream alive, but the path ahead remains steep. The winner will advance to a six-team preliminary round in the Inter-Confederation play-offs. From there, two teams will progress to a final play-off phase alongside four nations that receive direct byes.

Ultimately, three teams from the final six-nation tournament will lock in their tickets to Brazil via single-elimination knockout matches.

In practical terms, Thursday's clash in Morocco is just the first of three distinct hurdles--including a mini-tournament and two must-win knockout fixtures; standing between either nation and a spot at the global showpiece.

While both camps are devastated to miss out on direct qualification, the door to Brazil is not completely shut just yet.

Match Details

  • Date: Thursday, August 13
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. WAT
  • Venue: Stade Moulay Rachid, Casablanca, Morocco
  • How to Watch: Live on AfroSport (Nigeria), SABC (South Africa), and SuperSport across the region.

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