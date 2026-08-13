Nigeria: D'Tigress Turn Focus to Spain After China Tour Victory

With the China tour now complete, the focus shifts to Tenerife, where D'Tigress will continue their build-up against further strong opposition.

Nigeria's senior women's basketball team, D'Tigress, have shifted attention to Spain after ending their three-game tour of China with an impressive 88-77 victory over the hosts in Foshan on Wednesday.

The win gave the reigning African champions a timely confidence boost as they continue preparations for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elizabeth Balogun led Nigeria's scoring with 26 points, while Grace Efosa added 19 as D'Tigress responded strongly after losing the opening two games of the series, 70-67 and 69-65.

The final victory also provided head coach Rena Wakama with another opportunity to assess her squad against quality opposition ahead of the World Cup.

The China assignment followed Nigeria's earlier preparation tour of the United States, where they faced three WNBA teams which included Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever all between 29 July and 2 August.

With the China tour now complete, the focus shifts to Tenerife, where D'Tigress will continue their build-up against further strong opposition.

Spain's national team has confirmed a triangular tournament in Tenerife involving Nigeria and Belgium from 21 to 23 August.

The games will give Wakama another chance to work on her rotations, offensive execution, defensive organisation and team chemistry before the World Cup.

D'Tigress are among Africa's representatives at the Berlin tournament after retaining the FIBA Women's AfroBasket title in 2025.

Nigeria, ranked eighth in the world, have been drawn in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary.

They will open their campaign against South Korea on 4 September, face Hungary the following day and conclude the group stage against France on 7 September.

For Wakama and her players, the victory over China offers encouragement, but the demanding schedule continues.