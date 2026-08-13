Namibia: Duan Jansen Among Fresh Faces in Proteas Squad for Namibia Tour

Several players, including Duan Jansen, have earned their maiden Proteas call-up for a white-ball tour of Namibia. The tour serves as a prelude to a busy home summer as well as an opportunity to strengthen cricket in Africa.

All-rounder Duan Jansen's impressive domestic season has been rewarded with a maiden Proteas call-up after he was named in a 15-player squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Namibia starting later this month.

The Proteas take on Namibia and Zimbabwe in a T20 International (T20I) tri-series from 28 August to 6 September at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

The squad will then remain in the capital city for a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Namibia from 9 to 13 September, which will be the first-ever 50-over series between the two nations.

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Jansen, the twin brother of the formidable all-rounder Marco Jansen, put himself in contention with a string of standout performances across both white-ball formats.

In particular, he helped steer his domestic team the Titans to a Division 1 One-Day Cup triumph in March with a wicket, a catch and an unbeaten 61 in the final against the Lions. He was later named the competition's Player of the Season.

He also recently finished as English county Gloucestershire's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast, with 16 wickets.

"We're constantly looking at the guys that are doing well at domestic level, especially when it comes to building a base of...