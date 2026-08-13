Namibia: Namra Campaign Targets 'Order With Me' Businesses

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has launched a six-month national education campaign aimed at helping Namibians who run "Order With Me" businesses or buy goods through online shopping platforms understand the country's customs and import procedures.

Launching the campaign, NamRA said it wants to ensure that traders, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), student entrepreneurs, online shoppers and first-time importers understand the correct customs requirements when bringing goods into Namibia.

"The campaign will provide clients with reliable and practical information to help them comply with customs requirements and avoid common mistakes, unexpected costs, delays and the possible confiscation of goods," the agency said.

The campaign, titled "Every Order Counts - Let's Process It!", comes as more Namibians rely on "Order With Me" businesses to buy clothing, electronics, cosmetics and other products from countries such as China, South Africa and the United States. For people operating "Order With Me" businesses, the campaign means they will have access to official guidance on customs procedures instead of relying on unofficial advice.

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It will also help them understand the documents required, how customs duties and taxes are applied, and the correct procedures to follow before goods arrive in Namibia. This is expected to reduce costly mistakes, delays at the border and the risk of goods being confiscated because of non-compliance.

Customers who use "Order With Me" services also stand to benefit by gaining a better understanding of why imported goods may attract customs duties and taxes and why deliveries can sometimes take longer due to customs clearance.

As part of the campaign, NamRA has created a public WhatsApp community where members can receive official customs updates, educational videos, infographics, practical guides and take part in live question-and-answer sessions with Customs and Excise officials.

The agency encouraged the public to follow its official communication platforms throughout the six-month campaign to receive reliable information and updates.

"NamRA remains committed to educating and assisting clients so that they understand the correct procedures, make informed decisions, comply with customs requirements and import goods with confidence," the agency said.

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