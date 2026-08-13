Namibia: MTC Strengthens Huawei Partnership

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has expanded its partnership with Huawei after successfully registering as a Huawei Enterprise Partner, a move the telecommunications company says will strengthen its ability to provide advanced digital and enterprise technology solutions in Namibia.

MTC said the partnership is a significant step in strengthening its position as a leading provider of digital solutions and enterprise technology services.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class enterprise technologies and innovative solutions that empower organisations across Namibia," MTC said.

The company said the expanded partnership forms part of its efforts to build future-ready capabilities and support organisations as they adopt new technologies.

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MTC said it is also focused on strengthening its ability to serve key sectors that contribute to Namibia's economic growth.

These include government, mining, oil and gas, financial services and the wider corporate market.

"As a national asset entrusted with advancing the country's digital economy, MTC remains focused on building future-ready capabilities and strategically enhancing our ability to support key sectors that drive economic growth," the company said.

The partnership with Huawei is expected to strengthen MTC's enterprise technology offering and enable the company to provide organisations with solutions aimed at improving their digital operations.

For businesses and institutions, stronger enterprise technology services can support areas such as connectivity, digital infrastructure and the adoption of modern technology.

MTC's latest move comes as Namibia continues to expand its digital economy, with businesses and public institutions increasingly relying on technology to improve services and operations.

The company said its partnership with Huawei demonstrates its continued focus on innovation and its role in supporting Namibia's digital transformation.

MTC said it remains committed to developing capabilities that will allow it to respond to the changing technology needs of organisations across the country.

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