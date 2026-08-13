Africa: Rwandan Entrepreneur Reaches Africa's Business Heroes Top 20

Rwandan entrepreneur David Kamugundu has advanced to the top 20 of Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) 2026, securing Rwanda place in the next stage of one of Africa leading entrepreneurship competitions.

Kamugundu, a medical doctor who founded digital health company eFiche Ltd, is among the entrepreneurs selected from more than 24,000 applications submitted across all 54 African countries. The Top 20 will gather in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 21-22 for the semi-final stage, where they will pitch their businesses before a panel of judges drawn from the investment and entrepreneurship community.

He is the only Rwandan to reach this stage among the six Rwandan entrepreneurs initially selected for the ABH Top 100 in June.

ALSO READ: Six Rwandans among top 100 finalists of Africa's Business Heroes

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His company eFiche develops digital infrastructure for primary healthcare, with its electronic medical record platform currently used in 125 health facilities across 15 districts.

The platform enables health workers to access patient histories, order laboratory tests and use AI-powered decision support tools aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of healthcare delivery.

From 100 to 20

The journey to the Top 20 followed the selection of 100 entrepreneurs from the initial pool of more than 24,000 applicants. ABH then subjected the shortlisted entrepreneurs to further assessment before selecting the 20 who will compete in Nairobi.

The Nairobi semi-finals will determine the Top 10 entrepreneurs who will advance to the Grand Finale and compete for a share of $1.5 million in grant funding with the overall winner receiving $300,000, according to ABH.

ABH also provides entrepreneurs with mentorship, networking opportunities and exposure to Africa's wider business ecosystem.

ALSO READ: What to know about Rwandan firms shortlisted for Africa's Business Heroes

East Africa is represented by five entrepreneurs in the Top 20, including three from Kenya, one from Tanzania and Rwanda's Kamugundu.

Five Rwandans have made it among 10 finalists in previous editions. They are Francine Munyaneza of Munyax Eco, Yvette Ishimwe of Iriba Water Group, Christelle Kwizera of Water Access Rwanda, Kevine Kagirimpundu of Uzuri K&Y, and Albert Munyabugingo of Vuba Vuba Africa Ltd.