Kenya: Maa Community Overcome By Joy After Youngster Wins Gold At World Under 20 Championships

NAIROBI — For a community not renowned for producing many successful female athletes, Josephine Sembeyo's gold medal at the World Under 20 Championships in Oregon meant the whole world to the Maa.

Dressed in their easily identifiable regalia, they thronged the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday night to welcome their heroine, singing songs and dance to pass the time as they waited for her and the rest of Team Kenya to emerge from Terminal 1A.

Airport security had a tough time containing the excited group of men, women and children who poured forward towards the entrance, seeking to catch a glimpse of their kindred as she cleared with immigration before being allowed to proceed.

The AIC Loitoktok Secondary School student put her village on the world map when she ward off the challenge of American Claire Stegall to win the women's 1500m.

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She clocked 4:16.73 to win the race, and become Kenya's first champion in the event after triple Olympic champion who last won in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.

Reflecting on her awe-inspiring feat, Sembeyo credited a focused mind, undaunted by the challenge from other runners.

"My mind was always focused on getting to the podium. The competition, of course, was always tough but I fought my way through it to ensure that I get gold," she said.

Beyond the tartan track at Hayward Field, Sembeyo's feat has sent ripples across the Maa community whose effects will be felt long after the celebrations have wound down.

Nominated senator Hezena Lemaletian spoke glowingly of Sembeyo, describing as a light for the girl child in the minority communities.

"It's a big win for us in the minorities...it's a big win for the girl child. We are so delighted with what she has done and proud of her," the senator said.

As the celebrations shift to Kajiado County, the hope is that Sembeyo's feats will be etched in the minds of many young girls -- as well as boys -- providing them with the inspiration to pursue their dreams in sports, regardless of the opposing tides of sociocultural norms.