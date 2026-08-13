Malawi: Chawinga Sensation Puts Trophy Dreams Before Personal Glory As Malawi Eye Historic Awcon Crown

Scorchers talisman Temwa Chawinga has declared that lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Malawi matters far more to her than scooping individual glory -- despite finding herself lo

cked in a thrilling race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

The prolific forward, who is currently the joint top scorer at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), insisted her sights are firmly fixed on continental glory rather than personal accolades.

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"It will be by God's grace to win the Golden Boot, but my mind is on helping my team win the trophy," she said in a post-match interview following Malawi's stunning semi-final victory over Algeria on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco.

The Scorchers produced a scintillating display to book their place in the final, thrashing Algeria 3-1 in a match that showcased the deadly Chawinga sisters at their devastating best. Temwa struck once, while elder sister Tabitha bagged a brilliant brace, as the sibling duo ran riot to send Malawi through to a historic continental showpiece.

Temwa's strike drew her level on five goals with Zambian sharpshooter Barbra Banda atop the scoring charts, while Tabitha isn't far behind on four -- matching Ivory Coast's Inés Konan. Cameroon's Marie Ngah Manga also remains firmly in the hunt with three goals to her name.

Now the sensational sisters have one final chance to cement their names in tournament history and boost their Golden Boot claims when Malawi take on Cameroon in Sunday's blockbuster final -- a match that could crown Malawi African champions for the first time.