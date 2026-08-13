Ghana: Mdsl Donates It Equipment to Nacoc

Mood Digital Services Limited (MDSL), a technology company, has donated Information Technology (IT) equipment to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to strengthen its digital infrastructure and support its operations.

The items, presented to NACOC in Accra on Tuesday, included 50 laptops, five iPads, two industrial printers, two enterprise-grade servers, 12 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units, five projectors, one drone and four all-in-one computers.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Co-Founder of MDSL, Daniel Afare Dankwah, said the initiative was informed by the company's experience during the recently concluded security service recruitment exercise.

He said MDSL, through its longstanding relationship with TribeNet, had deployed a technology solution for nationwide medical screening data capture during the exercise.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

According to Mr Dankwah, the engagement gave the company first-hand knowledge of some of the technology gaps within NACOC and prompted MDSL to support the commission with the needed equipment.

He said beyond the donation, MDSL was prepared to assist NACOC in developing a national incident reporting system to enable incidents to be reported remotely from the commission's regional offices and other operational units.

He said the proposed system would provide real-time reporting, geolocation and media attachments, while allowing for data analysis to support decision-making.

Mr Dankwah added that the company was also prepared to provide technical expertise for NACOC's proposed national mandatory drug screening programme, which would rely heavily on IT infrastructure and digital systems.

Receiving the items, the Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, expressed appreciation to MDSL for the gesture, saying the support would significantly enhance the Commission's ability to carry out its mandate.

He said NACOC had, since he assumed office, been working to build a professional institution capable of educating the public, particularly the youth, while enforcing the country's anti-narcotics laws.

Major General Mantey noted that although the Commission received government support, competing demands on the national budget made it necessary for NACOC to engage benevolent organisations and other well-meaning citizens for additional assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the equipment would enhance NACOC's ability to undertake on-the-spot reporting and use technology to support its operations.

Furthermore, Major General Mantey stressed that NACOC's operations were aimed at protecting the country rather than intimidating citizens, noting that narcotics posed a serious threat to national security and public safety.

He said the donation would encourage officers to work harder to combat the illicit drug trade and protect the youth from the harmful effects of narcotics.