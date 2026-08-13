Malawi: Chihana Salutes Scorchers With Pride - 'Wana Wakutimba Bola Awa Saza Cha'

The Chawinga sisters once again proved decisive as Tabitha and Temwa combined for all three goals to send Malawi into their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON final.

Second Vice President Enock Chihana has led the wave of national pride sweeping Malawi, showering praise on the country's women's football team, the Scorchers, after their remarkable run to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The underdogs stunned the continent by knocking out some of Africa's biggest football powerhouses -- including Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria -- on their fairytale march to the showpiece final, a feat few had predicted for the small southern African nation.

In a statement issued this week, Chihana said the players' giant-killing exploits were a testament to their hard work, courage, solidarity and unbreakable team spirit, adding that their journey had captured the hearts of an entire nation.

He said the Scorchers' extraordinary performance had done far more than thrill football fans back home -- it had united Malawians across political, tribal and social divides, offering a rare moment of collective national joy in an otherwise difficult year for the country.

The Vice President went further, insisting the team's success was proof that Malawian girls deserve far greater investment, attention and support as they chase their sporting dreams, and called on authorities and the private sector to rally behind women's football.

Capping off his message with a burst of local pride, Chihana switched to Chichewa, declaring: "Wana wakutimba bola awa saza cha" -- loosely translating to "these girls playing football are not just anyhow," a colloquial expression of admiration for their exceptional skill and fighting spirit.

The Scorchers' final appearance marks a historic milestone for Malawian football, placing the nation firmly on the continental map ahead of what many hope will be a bright new era for the women's game at home.