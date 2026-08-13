Uganda: Court Rejects Katungi's Bid to Halt Extradition Proceedings

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ritah Kadasa has rejected an attempt by lawyers representing former Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer Michael Katungi to halt his extradition proceedings to the United States, ruling that a pending application for a stay does not by itself stop a court case.

Kadasa ruled that Katungi's extradition proceedings should continue despite a separate application by his lawyers seeking to suspend the case until a constitutional petition challenging the extradition process is determined.

The decision followed submissions by Katungi's lead counsel, Medard Ssegona, who argued that the proceedings should be halted to protect his client's rights while the constitutional questions surrounding his proposed extradition are resolved.

Ssegona told court that Katungi had no criminal case pending against him in Uganda and questioned the legal basis for surrendering him to the United States in the absence of a reciprocal extradition treaty.

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He argued that the constitutional challenge was already before the High Court and that allowing the magistrate's court proceedings to continue could undermine or render ineffective the relief sought in the constitutional case.

The lawyer further argued that the magistrate's court had powers to stay its own proceedings and did not require an order from a superior court before doing so.

The defence relied on previous court decisions which, according to Ssegona, support the principle that an application seeking interim protection should be dealt with before substantive proceedings continue.

The State opposed the request, arguing that Katungi's lawyers were attempting to use a pending application to delay proceedings that they had themselves helped advance.

State counsel Ms Sasegure told court that the hearing had been fixed by consent of both sides for the cross-examination of a deponent and that the defence had previously sought and obtained permission to conduct the cross-examination.

In her ruling, Kadasa said the filing of an application for a stay did not automatically suspend proceedings.

"It is trite that the mere filing of an application does not without more operate as a stay of proceedings," she ruled.

She added: "A stay takes legal effect only when actually granted by a court or court."

The Chief Magistrate also criticised the defence's handling of the stay application, which was filed on July 9, 2026.

According to the ruling, Katungi's lawyers did not seek to have the application heard during several subsequent appearances before court. Instead, they continued participating in the extradition proceedings and sought permission to cross-examine the deponent to an affidavit supporting the extradition request.

Kadasa said the defence could not participate in advancing the substantive extradition case and later rely on the same pending application to stop proceedings when the matter came up for the cross-examination that had already been agreed upon.

"The conduct of counsel for the respondents in filing for over more than five weeks and several appearances to move court to fix the stay application for hearing while at the same time applying for and obtaining leave to cross-examine the deponent in the very matter said requires staying is indicative of dilatory conduct," she ruled.

The magistrate also invoked Article 126(2)(b) of the Constitution, which requires courts to administer justice without undue delay.

She said granting the request under the circumstances would effectively reward delay.

"Today's hearing date to permit the objection now raised to subsist would be to reward a very delay that Article 126(2)(b) forbids," Kadasa said.

Kadasa distinguished the authorities relied upon by Ssegona, saying the circumstances in those cases differed because the applicants had actively and consistently pursued interim protection.

She found no exceptional circumstances or demonstrated risk to Katungi's right to a fair hearing that would justify stopping the extradition proceedings while the separate constitutional proceedings continued.

The magistrate consequently dismissed the immediate request to stay the extradition proceedings and directed that the case continue, including consideration of evidence supporting the United States' extradition request.

However, Kadasa clarified that the separate application seeking a stay had not been dismissed.

"For avoidance of doubt, this ruling does not foreclose the respondent's application for stay of proceedings. It remains fixed for hearing on 31st August 2026, and may be heard and determined on its merits on that date," she ruled.

Why the US wants Katungi

Katungi, a former UPDF officer and former official in the Patriotic League of Uganda, is wanted by United States authorities over allegations arising from an international narcotics and firearms trafficking conspiracy.

US prosecutors allege that Katungi and three other suspects conspired to supply military-grade weapons to Mexico's Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.

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The allegations also include cocaine trafficking and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Katungi has not been convicted of the alleged offences and remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Ugandan Government approved his extradition in April 2026, citing the Extradition Act and Uganda's obligations under the 1988 United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Katungi's lawyers have challenged the legality of the extradition, arguing that constitutional and legal questions surrounding the process must first be resolved before he can be surrendered to the United States.

The latest ruling means the Buganda Road extradition proceedings can continue while the broader constitutional challenge and the substantive application for a stay remain before the courts.

The case has previously produced conflicting procedural developments, including an interim order from the High Court halting the extradition proceedings pending determination of an application challenging the process, leaving Katungi's proposed surrender to the United States subject to multiple ongoing court proceedings.