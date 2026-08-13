Malawi: 27 Fired MBC Reporters Demand K688.5m Payout After Shock Dismissals

Twenty-seven district reporters fired by the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) have stormed the Industrial Relations Court in Zomba, demanding a staggering K688.5 million in damages and compensation -- arguing that reinstatement is no longer practical after what they call unfair dismissal and unsafe labour practices.

According to court documents seen by this newsroom, the journalists were handed three-year contracts effective April 1 2025, with annual performance reviews.

But on May 28, MBC abruptly emailed termination letters, claiming the reporters had been hired for a "specific task" -- coverage of the 2025 General Elections held on September 16 2025.

The reporters, through lawyer Dominic Makawa, insist their contracts did not allow early termination simply because the elections were over.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Each journalist was earning K250,000 a month and had 22 months left on their contracts.

They argue they are owed K148.5 million in remaining salaries -- plus an eye-watering K540 million in damages for what they describe as unfair and unsafe labour practices, bringing the total claim to K688.5 million.

And the fallout doesn't end there.Another group of 16 journalists, hired between October and September 2025, was fired in July.

One of them told us they received termination letters on July 24, citing "unsatisfactory performance during probation".

Asked whether MBC would defend the case, spokesperson Chisomo Mwamadi declined to comment, saying the corporation was mourning the death of Director General Brian Banda, who was buried on Monday.