Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri On Relentless Schedule - - Hands Out 150 Helmets After Deadly Bike Crashes

Talk of being a workaholic - Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and MP for Thyolo Central, Dr Ben Malunga Phiri, appears to be living up to the reputation, if his relentless work rate in Cabinet is anything to go by.

One minute the minister can be found at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, the next he is crisscrossing the country's rural hinterland on ministerial duties, seemingly appearing in a different corner of Malawi almost every other day to perform official functions.

On Wednesday, Phiri's whirlwind schedule took him to his home constituency of Thyolo, where he personally distributed 150 safety helmets to motorcycle taxi operators in a bid to promote road safety in the district.

The timely gesture comes amid alarming figures revealing the scale of the road safety crisis facing kabaza riders locally, with Thyolo Police Station Traffic Officer Superintendent Cassim Symon confirming that the station recorded 11 motorcycle accidents over the past six months alone - accidents that tragically claimed five lives, left one person with serious injuries, and caused minor injuries to a further five people.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Symon revealed that the majority of these injuries could be directly attributed to riders and passengers failing to wear safety helmets while on the road, underscoring the urgent need for interventions such as Wednesday's helmet distribution.

He urged kabaza operators across the district to make full use of the newly distributed helmets, insisting the simple safety measure could play a significant role in reducing both injuries and deaths on Thyolo's roads.

Symon also praised Minister Phiri for the timely intervention, saying the gesture would make a genuine contribution towards improving road safety standards among the district's motorcycle taxi community - an industry that has become an essential, if often dangerous, source of transport and livelihood across much of rural Malawi.

The visit adds to Phiri's growing reputation as one of the more visibly active members of Cabinet, following his recent surprise office tour of his own ministry, during which he rewarded a fully-staffed department with a lunch allowance for their punctuality and dedication.