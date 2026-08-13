Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Hails Newly Rehabilitated Road That Will Boost Farming, Unlock David Livingstone Grave Site

Government has expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation of the Magomero turn-off to Namadzi River Road, carried out under Phase Two of the Regional Climate Resilience Programme (RCRP), praising its potential to transform economic activity in the surrounding area.

In an interview Nyasa Times monitored on Capital FM after personally touring the newly rehabilitated route, Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri said the improved road would significantly boost economic activity, particularly around Mbulumbudzi Market, where large numbers of local farmers rely on the road to transport their produce to buyers.

Member of Parliament for the area, Mwai Ndalama, welcomed the timely development, thanking government for delivering the long-awaited project and highlighting the broader benefits it would bring to local communities.

Ndalama said residents would now find it considerably easier to move around the area, while also drawing attention to the road's unexpected historical significance - noting that the grave of renowned explorer Dr David Livingstone is located at Magomero, making the improved route an important gateway for those wishing to visit the historic site.

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The rehabilitation project forms part of the wider Regional Climate Resilience Programme, which has focused on upgrading rural infrastructure across Malawi to withstand increasingly severe weather patterns, while simultaneously supporting local economic development in some of the country's more remote farming communities.

With El Niño weather conditions anticipated in the coming months, officials say improved road access will prove particularly valuable in ensuring farmers can continue transporting goods to market even during periods of heavy rainfall or flooding, when poorly maintained roads have historically become impassable.

Phiri also presided over the elevation of group village head Kuchombe to Sub-Traditional Authority Kuchombe.