Rwanda: Gatsibo - Investigation Underway After Death of Woman, Her Two Children

An investigation has been launched after a woman and her two children were found dead at their home in Muhura Sector of Gatsibo Sector, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, in Kamatamu Village, Mamfu Cell. According to residents, the woman died alongside her two children, aged 3 and 9, while another child survived what is suspected to be suicide.

"The family was generally known to be living well together. They were traders and had a farm," one resident said.

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Residents said the woman had taken photographs with her children a day before the incident and left behind a letter. The content of the letter was not disclosed as investigators were collecting evidence of what happened.

Another resident said they learned about the incident on Tuesday night.

"I heard about it at around 10 p.m. When we arrived, we found the bodies of the woman and two children. One child survived," the resident said.

Marceline Mukamana, Gatsibo District Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, confirmed that RIB and Police were investigating the deaths and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Investigations are still underway to establish the real cause of this incident," Mukamana told The New Times on Wednesday. She did not share any further details.

She urged residents facing personal or family challenges to seek support before situations become tragic.

"People should value life. Anyone facing difficulties should speak to family members, local leaders or other trusted people. They can also receive counselling at health centres and hospitals, where trained professionals are available to help," she said.