Mozambique: Bridge Over Metuchira River Reopened

Maputo — The bridge over Metuchira River, in Inchope Administrative Post, Gondola District, central Mozambican province of Manica, has been reopened following an interruption of about 90 days.

The bridge had suffered from settlement issues caused by the failure of the old structure's transition slabs.

According to Moisés Dzimba, Delegate for the National Roads Administration (ANE) in Manica, the rehabilitation work was also aimed at restoring safety and improving traffic conditions for users of National Road Number (EN-6), a key route connecting the central region to the country's interior.

"The work included reconstructing the reinforced concrete transition slabs, refurbishing the embankments, laying an asphalt concrete surface, installing guardrails, and rehabilitating the curbing", he said.

Dzimba explained that the reopening of the bridge does not mark the end of interventions on the EN-6, as rehabilitation work would continue at other points already showing signs of deterioration along the road.

Identified locations include kilometers 122, 125, 127, 135, and 138, where interventions are scheduled to take place before the start of the next rainy season. "This measure aims to reduce the risk of existing structural issues worsening and to prevent further disruptions on a road that is strategic for the movement of people and goods", he said.