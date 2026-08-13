Botswana: Dtcb Botswana Women Football Finals Saturday

Gaborone — DTC Botswana Women's Football Championship final will be held at Royal Aria stadium, Tlokweng on Saturday.

Four regional block winners; Mazottie FC (Southern Block), Dunamis and Daughters (Eastern Block), Gantsi United Farmers FC (Western Block) and City Kings FC (Northern Block) will battle it out for the women football supremacy.

The finals will be a showpiece of giants eager to stamp authority and be countered among the country's elite women football teams.

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Therefore, each of the four teams, will leave everything on the pitch, protecting the pride of their community and with a burning desire to emerge as a rightful heir to the women football throne.

Sponsored by DTC Botswana, the highly anticipated event will showcase phenomenal growth, skill and unstoppable spirit of women football and grassroots development

The Saturday action will kick start at 0900hrs with the semifinals at Saxton Kowa Ground.

Once the morning dust settles, the tournament shifts gears to the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng for an explosive afternoon double-header starting at 1600hrs with the third place playoff.

The grand finale will follow immediately thereafter, where semifinal winners will faceoff for the silverware and the right to be crowned undisputed national champions 2026.

Admission to both venues is entirely free of charge, offering local sports fans the perfect opportunity to come out, wear their team colours, and celebrate a momentous day for women football.

Botswana Football Association communications officer, Tumo Oteng-Eric, said the primary objective of the tournament remained firmly rooted in the development of women's football across the country.

She said over the years, the DTCB Championship had successfully helped teams grow and elevate their competitive standard. ends

BOPA