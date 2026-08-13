Zimbabwe: ZDF Modernises Defence Systems . . . President Challenges Forces to Innovate, Evolve

In — Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa inspects the parade at the 46th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare yesterday accompanied by Commander ZDF General Emmauel Matatu (right). -- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara. Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces is taking practical steps to rapidly modernise its defence systems and capabilities to bolster national defence, foster peace and enable rapid response to national threats, President Mnangagwa has said.

ADVERTISEMENTNextStayPlayback speed1x NormalQualityAutoBack720p360p240p144pAutoBack0.25x0.5x1x Normal1.5x2x/SkipAds by The President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of ZDF, made the remarks in his keynote address at the 46th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day at Rufaro Stadium in Harare yesterday.

"I commend members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for remaining steadfast, loyal, patriotic, disciplined and exemplary in the execution of their mandate. As the nation marches towards becoming a prosperous and empowered upper-middle income society, I challenge the ZDF to evolve, innovate and adapt in line with the needs and national interest of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

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"Officers, men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the nation is proud of you. Sustain the momentum and keep up the good work that has earned you the status of a dependable, professional and highly reputable Force. We salute you."

The commemorations were held under the theme "Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030."

President Mnangagwa said the commemorations were taking place at a time when global peace and security were threatened by unpredictable dynamics and a turbulent international relations landscape, a development that had affected economies, hence the need to modernise defence systems.

President Mnangagwa waves at multitudes of people who thronged Rufaro Stadium yesterday for the 46th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations. Also in the picture is Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (left). -- Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

"In the face of the complex security threats and challenges, Zimbabwe is accordingly expediting the modernisation of defence systems and capabilities. Through effective leadership, a holistic approach, robust strategies and policy systems, the national defence and security environment has improved throughout the country. Our goal is to safeguard peace, stability and the new national development trajectory, through a realigned security architecture that reinforces progress and realisation of Vision 2030," said President Mnangagwa.

Vice President Dr Kembo Mohadi follows proceedings alongside Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa.

Government, he said, was determined to consolidate the sense of strategic confidence in national defence and security by building multi-layered defence and security success pathways in an intricate security space.

"Our focus is consolidating practical defence mechanisms to enhance combat effectiveness and readiness. Greater attention is now on improving coordination, increasing efficiency as well as deploying science and technology, while keeping the fundamental character and ethos of our military, untouched."

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri arrives for the celebrations.

The President said senior military officers must take the lead and facilitate a defence ecosystem that drives innovation to develop fluid, resource efficient systems .

"My Government stands ready to increase support to the various categories of the training facilities within the ZDF. On its part, the military should boldly reconfigure training models and methodologies in a manner that optimises the application of science and technology. In this regard, the adoption of multifaceted approaches and infusion of strategic capabilities in emerging fields, is now an urgent necessity, however, relying on our own unique realities," said President Mnangagwa.

He called ZDF to strengthen cyberspace security and anticipate the impact of artificial intelligence on the defence and security sector.

The relevant units, said President Mnangagwa should be strengthened or established where necessary to increase combat readiness in respect of contemporary military trends.

"Under my leadership, independence, self-reliance and sovereignty, which extends to all aspects, are key objectives of the Second Republic. The world over, internal defence capability is a vital cog to protect national sovereignty. In this respect, Government stands ready to support the growth of a vibrant science and technology driven National Defence Industry," said President Mnangagwa.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda is welcomed by National Chiefs Council president Chief Mtshane Khumalo (right) and his deputy Chief Fortune Charumbira on arrival at Rufaro Stadium.

He congratulated the ZDF for the role it continues to play towards guaranteeing national food security and sovereignty through utilisation of its institutional farms.

President Mnangagwa challenged the ZDF to remain exemplary and disciplined.

"The ZANU PF Government is people-centred, likewise, the sacred characteristic of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as a People's Army, should never be tainted. The people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe remain at the core of all our activities," he said.

He commended the ZDF for the different community development projects it continue to play.

Retired Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda resplendent in his military attire.

"The ZDF has undertaken community development projects such as the construction of additional schools and health infrastructure in Rushinga, Buhera, Gokwe, Mutasa North and Harare, among others. These initiatives along with numerous medical outreach programmes, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care are applauded," he said.

"The Whole of Government and Society Approach, has seen the Zimbabwe Defence Forces collaborating with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies in border control operations. Combined deployment along our borders with South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique has fostered public security, while facilitating safe movement of people and efficient trade."

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Service chiefs, (from left)Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, attend the Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

He also commended the ZDF for its role in clearing landmines across the country's borders, saying through its efforts it removed landmines to some places that had remained economically inactive.

A paratrooper lands at Rufaro Stadium after abseiling from a helicopter.

"My Government, will continue to mobilise resources to become a mine free country in keeping with obligations set out under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty. I extend profound gratitude to partners who include the United Nations Development Programme, Norwegian People's Aid; Hazardous Area Life Support Organisation and the Mine Advisory Group, for supporting ongoing efforts, enabling us to achieve impressive milestones. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces' National Mine Clearance Unit is commended for increasing the capacity and knowledge with regards to mine clearance," said President Mnangagwa.

Members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (left) mount a parade ahead of inspection by President Mnangagwa at the 46th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

The event was attended by First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents, General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Retd) Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and senior Government officials.