Zimbabwe: Electric Atmosphere Grips Rufaro

In — Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa share a light-hearted moment as they follow proceedings at the oversubscribed 46th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Justin Mutenda. Mukudzei Chingwere-Senior Reporter

Rufaro stadium was turned into a showcase of precision, pride and power yesterday as Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations marked the 46th anniversary of the country's military, an event that drew crowds eager to witness the professionalism of the nation's uniformed services.

The day carried the unmistakable energy of a military parade rooted in history, yet driven by discipline and modern operational capability.

From the moment the march and displays began, the stadium's air vibrated with commotion, cheers, chants and sustained applause that underlined how much Zimbabweans value their defence forces.

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President Mnangagwa, presiding over the celebrations, was the central figure throughout the programme.

His presence, along with senior leadership, gave the occasion a ceremonial weight matched by the momentum of the performances on the ground.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Dr Kembo Mohadi were also in attendance, watching the Zimbabwe Defence Forces display its military prowess.

The event drew not only serving commanders and dignitaries, but also respected retired commanders of the defence establishment.

Among them was former Commander Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who attended wearing his uniform. Also present was former commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo. One of the most striking elements of the programme was the military display by the Airforce.

The Airforce's performances, including their divers, added spectacle and urgency, combining discipline with the daring spirit associated with airborne operations.

As the divers moved with control and confidence, spectators responded with bursts of excitement, reflecting how the Airforce continues to capture public imagination, while demonstrating real operational training.

For those who did not attend, the most memorable impression from the Airforce display was the sense that the military's reach goes beyond the ground, into the sky, into rapid response, and into readiness that can be mobilised when called upon.

The Zimbabwe National Army drew loud applause with displays that highlighted modern military equipment and tactical capability.

The President and the First Lady peruse the official programme booklet at the celebrations.

Spectators were treated to a showcase of armoured vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers and other platforms, as the units demonstrated movement, control and formation discipline.

The equipment on display was not just a visual statement, it served as a reminder of operational strength and the capability to protect national interests in a fast-changing security environment.

Many in the crowd appeared particularly impressed by the range of platforms and the confidence with which they were manoeuvred within the stadium setting.

Alongside the broader armour and formation displays, Special Forces units also featured prominently. Their presence added depth to the day's narrative of adaptability, capability and readiness across the different arms of the defence forces.

What made the day especially memorable was the way spectators remained engaged throughout the programme, an atmosphere that reflected public pride and a shared belief in the role of the defence forces in safeguarding Zimbabwe.

People enjoyed the displays, watching the formations, cheering the units, and applauding the technological and tactical demonstrations, while the anniversary milestone of 46 years served as a unifying theme of continuity, resilience and national service.

In her remarks, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri set the tone for the day by linking the celebrations to national priorities and the defence forces' role in guaranteeing peace and stability for Zimbabwe's development trajectory.

Among the excerpts incorporated into the programme were her welcome to dignitaries for the 46th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations, noting that the gathering came against the backdrop of National Heroes Day commemorations the previous day, where homage was paid to fallen and surviving heroes of the liberation struggle.

She also outlined the theme of this year's commemorations: "Guaranteeing peace and stability for the attainment of Vision 2030." That theme resonated with the constitutional mandate of safeguarding Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri emphasised the defence forces' alignment with the pillar of good governance, institution building, peace and security in the National Development Strategy 2, including enhanced peace, security and social cohesion, inclusive governance and accountability, and transparency and accountability.

She highlighted how the defence establishment has continued to contribute to stability that supports economic recovery, while reaffirming preparedness roles such as disaster response, demining progress, and community assistance programmes.

"Today, we are honouring our gallant sons and daughters who continue to uphold the dictates of the struggle," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

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"Your forces remain consistent contributors to SADC, AU and UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding missions. Across all deployments, Your military demonstrates ultra-professionalism, discipline, and full respect of international humanitarian law," the Minister told the President.

"Our Ministry has taken full heed of your directive to upgrade and modernise our defence capabilities to mitigate the rapidly mutating and complex operational environment. In modern warfare, peace is not cheap. Deterrence demands investment. Readiness demands innovation.

"We thank you Your Excellency for availing resources which have enabled our forces to undertake research and development and to participate in advanced training programmes so as to adapt to modern technology.

"In keeping with the tradition, and as part of our contribution to enhanced, inclusive service delivery to the people of Zimbabwe, the Defence Forces, under the Community Assistance Programme, this year launched nine flagship projects across the country comprising eight schools and one Civil Registry Office," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She acknowledged the presence of military delegations from other countries that came to celebrate with the ZDF.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri also noted the presence of a Defence delegation from Namibia led by Air Commodore Retoveni Muhenje.