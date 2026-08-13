Zimbabwe: Giant Killer - Hwange, Jordan, Blackrock - the South Is On the Rise

The Southern Region is basking in the glory of its teams in the inaugural Munhumutapa Challenge Cup in which three have reached the last 16.

Blackrock, Jordan and Hwange sailed through to the next round with committed displays in matches in which they went as underdogs, something that has left management of the regional league on cloud nine.

Hwange were the first to pull a giant killing act beating Dynamos 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium on Saturday before Blackrock got themselves into a big jacket dismissing Highlanders 5-3 after a penalty shootout at the same venue.

Jordan qualified to the next stage with a hard fought 3-1 win over favourites Gwanda Pirates at Phelandaba Stadium. With both teams fluffing chances and Jordan goalkeepers Anxious Mutanda and Gugulethu Moyo in fine form, it was the latter who emerged a hero when brought in as a substitute for the penalty shootout. He saved two kicks to usher the Filabusi guys to the next stage of the competition.

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Another team formerly of the Southern Region but now in the Central Soccer League, Blanket Mine knocked out TelOne, a result that has eventually cost nomadic Saul Chaminuka his job as coach at the Gweru club.

Bulawayo Chiefs are now the only Bulawayo Premiership side left in the competition after Chicken Inn lost out in the Round of 32.

In a statement yesterday, the Southern Region said: "The Southern Region is extremely happy and delighted to have three representatives making it to the Round of 16. Besides the Premiership I think we are the only lower division league that has managed to send three or more representatives to the Round of 16, which for us is a big plus."

What made the wins worth celebrating especially on the two matches in Hwange was that two of the country's biggest and most successful clubs were knocked out by Southern Region clubs.

Hwange who beat Dynamos to proceed to the next round atoned for their 1981 knockout in the first round by Olympics with a 2-1 win.

While for Hardrock they won a game of nerves at one of the biggest crowds witnessed at the Colliery Stadium in the last decade. Highlanders commands very big support across the country.

Jordan on the other end defended the region's strength by beating Pirates. They were also out to defend the pride of the Godlwayo People against AmaJahunda.

"It comes on the back of our team's beating some of the biggest teams in Zimbabwe. Hwange managed to beat Dynamos in regulation time. BlackRock overcame Highlanders on penalties. For us, it shows that the standard of the game in the region is not very far from what's happening in the Premiership.

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"We are really excited about this. The Southern Region is showing what it is made of, it has stood up and we hope everyone can see the quality of the game that we have here," read the press release.

The statement further read: "The Zifa Munhumutapa Challenge Cup is a big tournament not only because of the prizemoney but because of the way it was designed to have lower leagues play top teams. It has people talking about how the big guns fell to the so-called small teams and for the Southern Region to be mentioned among those teams that made big upsets, is great. We are very, very excited. We are very happy."

The draw for the next stage of the tournament whose winners will represent Zimbabwe in the 2027/28 CAF Confederations Cup is set for August 19.

Meanwhile, a buoyant Jordan will today take on Talen Vision at Chiefs Village Stadium.

The match has all the ingredients of a thriller. It is a Filabusi derby being played in Bulawayo because there is no suitable ground or stadium in Insiza where these teams come from.

Orchard Dube has spoken of his club's desire to someday construct a stadium in Insiza, while one has been on the cards for Talen Vision in Esigodini.