Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Lift Zimbabwe Defence Force Trophy

ZDF select 2-1 Namibia Defence Forces Select

The ZDF select put a fitting end to this year's commemorations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day when they beat the visiting Namibian counterparts and retain the Defence Forces Trophy at Rufaro yesterday.

Chapungu attacking midfielder Hammond Muchingami grabbed the winning goal with the last piece of action after coming in as a late second half substitute.

The ZDF select had shown intent earlier on with Willard Zakeyo putting them ahead after only 15 minutes.

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The Namibians, however, returned from the breather fired up and immediately found the equaliser courtesy of Stephanus Makayi.

ZDF Select, led by Chapungu coach Tererai Zinyowera, walked away with the trophy and the US$20 000 prize money.

"We are very happy to win this game because we really needed to retain the title we won last year. It feels good to win in front of such an enthusiastic crowd and we dedicate this to the people of Zimbabwe," said Zinyowera.

Namibia Defence Forces select pocketed US$15 000 for their efforts.

"It was a hard-fought victory because it was two halves. We dominated in the first half, but in the second half they dominated, they got an equaliser.

"But we didn't give up the fight. We looked a bit fitter than them and we used that advantage of these guys (that are playing together at their clubs).

"We realised that they were tired in the last minutes of the game and we pushed. So it was very, very important to win this game," said Zinyowera.

The ZDF Select, comprising mostly Black Rhinos, Chapungu and Cranborne Bullets players entertained home fans with a well-organised second half performance.

The match was played in two equal halves of 35 minutes aside and both sides put commendable shifts.

Sylvester Munhira had the opportunity to put Zimbabwe ahead after storming the opponents' box but the midfielder shot tamely at the goalkeeper.

ZDF select still managed to surge ahead with the very next attack when the visitors were caught off-guard.

Rhinos midfielder Zakeyo volleyed into the roof of the net at the quarter of an hour to ignite celebrations in the stadium, filled to capacity for this year's ZDF Day celebrations.

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But the Namibians were not deterred. Forward Stephanus Makayi levelled matters soon after the half time break after taking advantage of poor marking inside the box from a corner kick.

The Namibians also had some brilliant forays into the ZDF select territory but Chapungu goalkeeper Polite Sibanda demonstrated why he is one of the best in the Zifa Central Region Soccer League with some brilliant saves to keep the scoreboard balanced.

The ZDF select carved more chances late in the second half but the finishing was not clinical.

Substitute Muchingami then ensured victory for the hosts with a last minute finish after latching onto a loose ball inside the box.

The football match was part of the 46th Defence Forces Day commemorations officiated by President Mnangagwa at Rufaro yesterday.Teams

ZDF Select: Polite Sibanda, Prince Mutasa, Tanaka Maruza, Beven Makandise, Philip Chamunorwa, Marshal Mugaviri, Willard Zakeyo, Believe Madzangu (Brian Ndlovu, 45th min), Sylvester Munhira, Ignatius Mavende (Hammond Muchingami, 63rd min), Devine Sibanda

Namibia Defence Forces Select: Malakia Handuki, Jason David, Elriko Goseb, Simeon Mambondj, Motjari Kazondunge, Abiatar Makaya, Maleagae Garoeb, Given Ngombe, Johannes Nepembe (Rikarerere Mbahuuruwa, 65th min), Stephanus Makayi, Charles Jitula (Reinhold Shivula, 50th min)