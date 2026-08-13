Zimbabwe: Munhumutapa Challenge Cup Charms Women Football

Veronica Gwaze, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AFTER launching the Mighty Warriors rebuilding exercise late last year with eyes on the LA 2027 Olympics, ZIFA's introduction of the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup could not have come at a better time.

ADVERTISEMENTNextStayPlayback speed1x NormalQualityAutoBack720p360p240p144pAutoBack0.25x0.5x1x Normal1.5x2x/SkipAds by The national tournament, whose Round of 32 was played at the weekend, left authorities, coaches and players alike impressed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Munhumutapa Challenge Cup becomes the first national competition for domestic women's football, with teams from across leagues battling it out for the US$200 000 prize.

However, away from the bank, the tournament is more than just money and silverware.

"Firstly, we are more than happy that finally women have been included in such a huge tournament; the recognition alone means everything to the ladies' game," said Auckland Academy director Jerrymike Gumbo.

"We look at this tournament as an opportunity creator and a chance for women to showcase their talent, especially at this stage when the national team coaches are preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers."

Thirty-one women's teams and 32 men's teams from across leagues had an eventful weekend, with only 16 from each category qualifying for the next round of the Cup contest.

Precisely, the weekend was full of surprises, with some of the top-flight teams getting eliminated from the competition by sides from the lower leagues and, expectedly, vice versa.

Lower-league sides Black Mambas Queens, Hardrock, Scottland Queens, Chegutu Community Queens, Herentals Under-19, Las Palmas and Maningi Queens found their way into the tournament's Round of 16, where they could face top-flight sides, depending on the draw.

"Lower-league teams that are in for the next round, especially those that upstaged top-flight sides like what Scottland Queens did against CAPS United Royals, Herentals U-19 booting out Conduit and Maningi eliminating Ngezi Platinum Queens, confirmed that we have competitive leagues in our regions," said Eulet Phiri, Ngezi Platinum Queens captain.

"This tournament allows us to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite women's football while also elevating the overall profile of the women's game across the country.

"The tournament also created a centralised pool for national team selectors and other teams to unearth raw talent from remote provinces; we are sure to see plenty of opportunities availing, especially from the Round of 32 onwards, because we saw a lot of potential."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Northern Region Women Soccer League side Scottland Queens captain Charity Karuru notes that the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup increased media coverage for the women's lower leagues.

"We barely get media coverage in our league. We are used to playing without cameras and fans, but the Challenge Cup gave us a different feel altogether," she said.

"It is very motivating for both the current and future players to realise that we are finally getting recognised while also getting a platform almost equal to that of men. Hopefully, in future, the winners in the women's category can also play in the African Safari."

Young Mighty Warriors coach Lindiwe Ndlovu hailed the tournament.

She said the national contest gives female footballers an opportunity to express themselves, develop confidence, and showcase their footballing talent.

"Players from a Division Two are getting the opportunity to compete against and learn from their role models playing either in Division One or top flight," she said.

"As coaches, we need more tournaments like these, they bridge the gap between different levels of the game, create opportunities for young talent, and contribute to the development of Zimbabwean football.

" In this tournament, football ceases to be about winning trophies but the creation of opportunities, developing players, and building the future of the game...it makes life easy for us as coaches."