Ghana: Damang Mine Delivers On Community Commitments

The Bosomtwi Divisional Council has described the initial relationship between Damang Gold Mine Limited (DGML) and its host communities as positive and called for the momentum to be sustained.

According to the council, barely four months after taking over operations of the Damang Mine, DGML had begun implementing a number of commitments it made to the host communities during the transition.

"From the first earthworks for a proposed airstrip at the Huni waste dump to the commencement of work on the Damang-Subri road and preparations for three astroturf facilities, a number of commitments announced at the transition of the mine are already moving into implementation and we are more than satisfied so far," the council said.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Chief of the Bosomtwi Divisional Council, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, said the communities had historically called for greater participation in mining-related decisions, increased employment opportunities and improved infrastructure.

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"We have gathered today to publicly acknowledge the positive relationship that has developed between Damang Gold Mine Ltd and its host communities since the company assumed responsibility for the Damang Mine," he said.

He said the early experience under DGML demonstrated that the interests of the mine and its host communities could be pursued through dialogue and co-operation.

On infrastructure development, Nana Amponsah IV said preliminary earthworks had begun on the proposed airstrip at the Huni waste dump.

He said the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Assembly had also been invited to inspect the site as part of the regulatory process.

Nana Amponsah IV said the communities believed that, when completed, the facility could improve connectivity, support mining operations, attract investment and create additional economic opportunities.

He said work had also commenced on the Damang-Subri section of the Damang-Subri-Praso-Cape Coast road, with sections cleared, cut and filled with suitable materials.

"Culverts have been constructed at waterlogged sections to improve drainage, particularly during the rainy season. DGML has also secured land from Nananom for the construction of standard astroturf facilities at Subri, Damang and Huni Valley," he said.

Touching on employment, the Chief said DGML had reached an agreement with the host communities under which 60 per cent of its employees were expected to be recruited locally, while the remaining 40 per cent would be sourced externally.

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"Of nearly 400 locals in the recruitment pipeline, 180 had already been engaged and are working, while 135 candidates are undergoing final recruitment processes, including medical examinations and induction. Another 85 candidates have completed interviews and are awaiting their results," he said.

According to him, the communities had welcomed the employment opportunities and called for sustained training, apprenticeships, skills development and career progression to strengthen local participation in the mining industry.

He also urged DGML to create opportunities for qualified local businesses and contractors to participate in procurement and other aspects of the mine's supply chain.

Nana Amponsah commended the Chief Executive Officer of DGML, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, for engaging directly with the host communities and stressed the need to sustain the early momentum.

He said the success of the transition would ultimately be measured not only by gold production and financial returns, but also by the jobs created, businesses empowered, infrastructure delivered and improvements in the lives of people in the host communities.