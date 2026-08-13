Ghana: Judge Directs Former NSB Boss to Engage New Lawyer or Cross-Examine Prosecution Witness Himself

Justice Francis Achibonga has asked the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of GH¢49 million tos state, to engage a new lawyer or be compelled to cross-examine the state's prosecution witness on August 17.

Mr Adu-Boahene, and two others, are facing charges of alleged embezzlement and financial misconduct in connection with a $7 million, equivalent to GH¢49 millioncyber defence system contract.

Mr Adu-Boahene's counsel, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, was not in court when the case was called at 12 noon on Tuesday.

When the presiding judge inquired about the whereabouts of Mr Akyea, the former NSB boss told the court that his lawyer maybe out of the country.

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The Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, prosecuting, told the court that he was aware defence counsel had written to the Chief Justice, the Registrar of the court and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), indicating that he would exercise what he described as an "alleged right" not to attend court during the legal vacation.

Justice Achibonga then adjourned the case to August 17, warning that the accused would have to conduct cross-examination of the state's fourth and last prosecution witness.

Mr Adu-Boahene has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is on bail.

His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has maintained that his client committed no offence and will vigorously contest the prosecution's case.

Dr Srem-Sai said the prosecution, together with investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), had presented evidence that the GH¢49.1 million contract sum, which was Government of Ghana money held in a government agency's bank account.

According to him, the prosecution also presented evidence alleging that Mr Adu-Boahene opened a bank account in the name of his private company on the same day the first cheque was issued and diverted three cheques intended for a government agency into that account.

He further stated that the State tendered bank statements, purchase receipts and ownership documents to support its claim that the accused used the funds within six months to acquire houses in prime locations and luxury vehicles for himself, family members and associates.

Earlier, an EOCO investigator, Frank Marshall Cromwell, testified that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred GH¢9.54 million, equivalent to $1.75 million, to ISC Holdings, an Israeli company contracted to supply the cyber defence system, but made no further payments.

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The witness told the High Court that the remaining funds were allegedly withdrawn for personal use until the account was depleted and later closed, with the balance transferred to another company linked to the accused.