Ghana: Adentan Assembly Supports Traditional Councils for Homowo

The Adentan Municipal Assembly has presented assorted food items, drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to traditional councils in the municipality to support this year's Homowo Festival.

The items included 150 gallons of palm oil, 100 bags of maize, 20 cartons each of Castle Bridge and schnapps, 240 packs of bottled water, 140 cartons of Heineken and 140 packs each of assorted canned drinks.

The beneficiary traditional areas are Ogbojo, Adentan, Otanor, Adjiringanor, Fafraha, Amrahia, Tessa, Nmaidjor, Mai Momoh, Ashiyie, Malejor and Dzenaya.

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Presenting the items in Accra last Friday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Ella Esinam Christine Nongo, said it was important for the Assembly to support the traditional councils, as allodial owners of the land, to celebrate the festival in accordance with tradition.

She said Homowo was an important occasion that brought communities together and promoted peaceful co-existence, which was essential for the development of the municipality.

Ms Nongo said the celebration in the Ga State also provided an opportunity for the traditional councils to renew their commitment to unity and support the government in implementing its policies in a peaceful environment.

She noted that traditional authorities were key stakeholders in the country's decentralisation and governance structure and urged the youth to celebrate the festival responsibly and without incidents.

The Chief of Frafraha, Nii Kommey Akpor, who spoke on behalf of the traditional councils, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for its annual support.

He said the gesture had contributed to successful Homowo celebrations in the various communities over the years.

Nii Akpor said the festival was not only a period for merrymaking but also provided an opportunity for sober reflection and prayer.

He said the traditional councils used the occasion to pray for peace in the communities, the country and the world, and called for people to be their "brothers' keepers" for the overall development of society.

In a separate interview, Nii Akpo Akranti, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Adentan, Nii Adjei Dorblo II, said the festival held significant historical and cultural importance for the Ga State.

He said Homowo remained an important part of the Ga people's identity and heritage following their migration from Israel.