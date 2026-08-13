Ghana: PURC Commends ECG for Swift Restoration of Power

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has commended the Ashanti Sub-Transmission Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its swift response in restoring power following a major outage that affected several communities in Kumasi on August 6, 2026.

The commendation was contained in an official letter signed by the PURC Ashanti Regional Manager, Mr Edward Boduah Kingston, and addressed to the General Manager of the ECG Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Mr Kofi Apau Ohenese.

The commission praised the ECG technical team for working through the night to restore grid stability after a high-voltage system failure.

The outage occurred at about 5:46 p.m. last Thursday, when a broken connection on the KAASE2 overhead interconnector at Esereso caused severe electrical arcing, resulting in an immediate loss of power to several residential and commercial areas.

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Despite the incident occurring outside normal working hours, the ECG Line Maintenance crew mobilised immediately to restore power.

Working under flashlight illumination and in difficult nighttime conditions, field engineers carried out the necessary repairs to bring the interconnector back online.

In the letter, Mr Kingston commended the crew for their operational discipline, saying their prompt response helped prevent a prolonged power outage.

"The determination of the team to work under challenging conditions and restore supply as quickly as possible reflects ECG's commitment to serving consumers under all circumstances," he stated.

Responding to the commendation, Mr Ohenese praised the technical staff for their sense of urgency and dedication to maintaining grid reliability.

He said protecting the interests of consumers remained the ECG's primary operational focus.

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