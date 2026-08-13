Uganda: UDB Boosts 2026 Rwenzori Marathon With Shs20m Sponsorship

Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDB) has announced a Shs20 million sponsorship towards the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon as part of its support for the tourism sector.

The sponsorship was announced on Tuesday at UDB's head office in Kampala, where UDB Managing Director Dr Patricia Ojangole handed over a Shs20 million cheque to Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

The 2026 edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is scheduled for August 22, 2026, in Kasese District.

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Speaking after the handover, Joshua Allan Mwesiga, UDB Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, said the Bank would supplement its financial contribution by fielding a team of staff to participate in the marathon.

"We are supporting the marathon because we believe tourism is a key foreign exchange earner for the country, and by supporting the sector, we are supporting Uganda's growth," Mwesiga said.

He said UDB's support is also aimed at enhancing Uganda's attractiveness as a preferred tourism destination by diversifying tourism opportunities and promoting experiential tourism.

"As part of our mandate, the Bank seeks to enhance Uganda's attractiveness as a preferred tourism destination through diversifying tourism opportunities by promoting experiential tourism, including scaling up the country's cultural, heritage and culinary tourism," he added.

Mwesiga said the marathon also aligns with UDB's people-centred culture, which prioritises staff wellbeing and encourages employees to participate in activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

This is the second time UDB is sponsoring the Rwenzori Marathon and the third time its staff will participate as runners.

Mwesiga noted that despite the tourism sector's significant socio-economic potential, it still requires investment in accommodation facilities, enabling infrastructure, specialised vehicles and skills development.

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, commended UDB for its continued support of the event and the wider development of the Rwenzori sub-region.

"I want to thank Uganda Development Bank for the continuous support towards Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. In the last two to three years, I know that the leadership in Kasese has convened several meetings focused on how to develop the district, and UDB has played a very key role in those discussions," Wekesa said.

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He said the annual event is expected to attract about 8,000 runners from 27 countries, presenting an opportunity to promote investment and tourism in the Rwenzori sub-region.

Wekesa also pointed to a shortage of hotel accommodation in Kasese, saying available facilities are often fully booked ahead of the marathon.

"To those looking to invest in the tourism sector, Uganda Development Bank is an essential partner to engage, given the Bank's low interest rates," he said.

This year, the Rwenzori Marathon was officially awarded World Athletics Label Road Race status, making it the first marathon in Uganda and only the third in East Africa to receive the prestigious international designation.

According to Wekesa, the recognition will further elevate the marathon's profile and provide Ugandan athletes with an important platform to compete at an internationally recognised event.

He said the status could also make the marathon a potential launchpad for Ugandan athletes seeking to qualify for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games.