Namibia: NFA Splashes N$9m On Football Season

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) says it spent approximately N$9 million from its own funds to ensure the 2025/26 Namibia Premier Football League season was completed.

NFA secretary general Mabos Vries disclosed this while responding to questions about the league's finances after the government's N$10 million contribution, which was meant only for the first stanza of the league season, was exhausted and the NFA had to source funds to complete the second leg.

According to Vries, the NFA used its own funds to cover club and player grants, logistics and prize money.

The NFA also paid approximately N$2.6 million in prize money, he says.

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"The NFA forked out around N$9 million out of its own pocket to ensure that the league could be completed," Vries says.

He says the expenditure was necessary to ensure the country's top-tier league reached its conclusion.

The disclosure comes as uncertainty surrounds the funding model for the 2026/27 season, with the NFA saying the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) should now operate independently.

Vries says the NFA had already resolved in February that the league should become independent and that the association had not revoked that decision.

"As far as the NFA is concerned, we've never revoked that particular resolution that the league should go independent," he says.

Vries says questions regarding the NPFL's finances should, therefore, be directed to the league itself, while the NFA's responsibility is to administer football and determine the football calendar and regulations.

The NFA has directed that the new football season begin on 3 August, with the NPFL scheduled to kick off on 18 September and conclude by 30 June 2027.

The funding challenge comes against the backdrop of indications that government support for sporting associations may no longer be available, placing greater pressure on the NPFL to secure alternative sources of revenue.

While the NFA has disclosed that it spent N$9 million to complete the previous season, it remains unclear what the NPFL's confirmed funding model is for the upcoming campaign.

Vries did not provide details of a specific funding package for the 2026/27 season, referring questions on the league's finances to the NPFL.

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The NFA maintains that its broader mandate extends beyond the top-flight league, with Vries saying the association administered 66 leagues involving more than 700 clubs and over 22 000 players during the previous season.

He says despite shortcomings, all 66 leagues were completed.