Namibia: The Dogg Legacy Show Scheduled for September

A two-day event celebrating the music and career of Namibian musician The Dogg is scheduled to take place at Zoo Park in Windhoek on 4 and 5 September.

Event organiser Salmi Shigwedha says the show will focus on the artist's contribution to Namibia's music industry and the influence his work has had on audiences and other creatives.

"The Dogg has played a significant role in the development of Namibia's urban music scene with a career that has influenced artists, producers and fans across the country and beyond," Shigwedha says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She says the event would provide an opportunity for audiences to revisit music associated with The Dogg's career while reflecting on the period in which his work became part of Namibia's popular music culture.

"The Legacy Show will provide an opportunity for audiences to reconnect with the music that defined an era while celebrating the journey, influence and continued relevance of one of Namibia's most recognisable musical figures," she says.

The programme will be centred on music, culture and entertainment.

Shigwedha says the concept was developed around the themes of nostalgia, music, culture and experience, bringing together longtime supporters of The Dogg and younger audiences.

She says the event was not intended solely as a concert, but as an opportunity to reflect on the cultural significance of The Dogg's career.

"This is more than a show. It is a celebration of a legacy that belongs to Namibia. We want people to come and relive the music, the memories and the moments that made The Dogg such an important part of our musical history," Shigwedha says.

The organisers say the event aims to bring together fans, artists and members of the wider creative community.

Shigwedha says recognising established Namibian artists was important in preserving the country's musical history and ensuring that younger creatives understand the contributions of those who came before them.

"We believe that celebrating established Namibian artists is essential to preserving our country's musical history while inspiring the next generation of creatives," she says.

She adds that the event also seeks to demonstrate the role music plays in creating memories and connecting communities.

"The Dogg Legacy Show, therefore, seeks not only to entertain but also to remind audiences of the power of music to create memories, build communities and leave a lasting cultural footprint," Shigwedha says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Dogg has been associated with Namibia's urban music scene for several years and has influenced artists, producers and listeners through his music and work in the entertainment industry.

The organisers have not yet released the full programme or confirmed all participating artists.