South Africa: 'Death Pact' Bound Julius Mkhwanazi and Co-Accused to Secrecy in Murder Case, Court Hears

13 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reitumetse Pilane

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused in Emmanuel Mbense's murder allegedly agreed to stay silent. Four of those originally implicated have since died.

The State has alleged that those involved in the murder of Brakpan businessman Emmanuel Mbense made a pact after his killing, meeting at Carnival City, where they allegedly swore each other to secrecy, with violating the oath punishable by death.

Of the 13 law enforcement and private security members who allegedly attended that meeting, four have since died after allegations about Mbense's killing were aired at the Madlanga Commission.

Read more Tubed and tossed into a river: the apartheid-style torture murdered Marius van der Merwe witnessed December 6, 2025 Six people now face charges for Mbense's murder: former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, EMPD officers Keisha Leigh Stols and Adrian MacKenzie, former SAPS officers Bhekokwakhe Sibande and Juan Maree Eksteen, and private security company owner Cobus Janse van Rensburg.

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They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

It's unclear whether further charges will be laid against the other surviving members of the alleged pact or if prosecutors have identified them.

The six appeared in the Brakpan Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 July, for their bail hearing and all indicated they intend to plead not guilty.

Mkhwanazi...

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