Ethiopia: Central Ethiopia Security Chief Says 'Measures' Against 'Armed Men' After Reported Extrajudicial Killings of Three

Addis Abeba — The head of Central Ethiopia Regional State's Peace and Security Bureau said authorities had taken "measures" against "armed men" in Abeshige Woreda who rejected "government calls to surrender," days after local media reported the extrajudicial killing of three men in the area.

Discover moreForeign policy newsPoliticsNews Temesgen Kassa, speaking at a regional government press briefing on 12 August, did not directly address the reported killings of Temesgen Getachew, Yitagesu Asegidew and Gizaw Girmaye.

However, his remarks came after local media reported that the three men were forcibly removed from a public transport vehicle in the Agena area of Abeshige Woreda, Gurage Zone, after allegedly being accused of being "members of Fano." Photographs purportedly showing the men tied, beaten and shot dead were also published.

Citing eyewitnesses, Meseret Media reported that the men were extrajudicially killed by "government forces" in cooperation with local police and militia in Abeshige, about 155 km from Addis Abeba and 29 km from the region's legislative seat, Wolkite. Their bodies were subsequently taken to their home area and left there. A subsequent report by the outlet said that the victims' families faced pressure, including purported offers of money, mediation and land, as well as threats intended to discourage them from speaking publicly or pursuing accountability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Discover moreEthiopian election coverageAfricans & DiasporaHistory Three phone numbers shared with Addis Standard, reportedly belonging to the victims' relatives and friends, were either out of service or switched off as of the publication of this news.

The Bureau Chief described "localized security problems" in parts of the region, saying they persisted despite efforts coordinated with various stakeholders to maintain peace.

On 4 August, Abeshige Woreda authorities acknowledged that "recent security problems" had resulted in "loss of life and property damage." Mulugeta Fekede, head of the Woreda Prosperity Party Office, said during a meeting with local community that acts "uncharacteristic of the community" had been observed in some kebeles and towns across the woreda.

Discover moreBusiness news insightsEthiopian political analysisIndependent media supportpoliticsPolitical imprisonment memoirsNews subscription serviceRed Sea securityEthiopia travel guide Earlier, on 1 August, Abeshige Woreda Chief Administrator Kasu Juhar, who led a community discussion forum, also acknowledged that "recent security problems" had resulted in "loss of life and property damage."

Ethiopia travel guide In his briefing on Wednesday, Temesgen singled out Walga and Darge areas of Abeshige Woreda, saying residents there had lived together "in unity and harmony for generations" and represented the region's "multinational values." He said the area was also home to farmers engaged in agricultural activities, but alleged that armed groups operating from "forested areas" in coordination with "various extremist groups" were involved in looting, killings and acts he characterized as "culturally and religiously abhorrent."

Temesgen said security operations had been conducted against the groups, which he described as "bandits," and that some had accepted government peace offers while others had refused to surrender.

"Those who refused were apprehended and brought to justice," he said, accusing them of "killings, robbery and extortion."

The regional bureau's statement does not explicitly acknowledge the reported killings, identify the three men by name or confirm that government forces were responsible. It does, however, refer to "coordinated law-enforcement operations" against "armed individuals" in the area and state that "action was taken" against those who rejected government demands to surrender.

Independent media support Temesgen further said security forces had been "conducting joint operations with the federal government and the Oromia regional government" to address what he called "banditry" in parts of Gurage Zone.

Some individuals had "accepted the government's peace initiative", received rehabilitation and training, and were subsequently reintegrated into society, he claimed. Others, he said, refused to abandon their "criminal activities."

"Despite repeated calls for others to abandon evil deeds" and accept the "peace offers by the government," he said, those who refused were "apprehended and brought to justice."

Temesgen separately described the individuals targeted in the operations as "armed" and engaged in "murder," claiming they had also attacked government security forces. He said their status as "bandits" had been "clearly verified."

"Therefore, through coordinated efforts, action was taken against the bandits who refused the government's peace options," he said.

Beyond Abeshige, Temesgen said "relative peace" had been restored in Sodo Woreda of East Gurage Zone through coordination with local communities, the Oromia Regional State and other stakeholders following earlier security disruptions.

Breaking news alerts Authorities were also "conducting a study" to address security-related problems in the Meskan and Mareko areas, with efforts underway to develop joint solutions based on its findings, according to him. Discussions had likewise been held with communities in the Enor Ener Meger Kose area to address local disputes, he said, adding that work was continuing based on further assessment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bureau chief said security operations would continue to control what he described as "banditry", maintain a peaceful environment and protect residents. He claimed that the individuals targeted by the operations had been "armed," had engaged in "murder" and had inflicted harm on government security forces.

Temesgen also urged residents to be cautious of what he described as "rumors" circulated by "fake media" and called on the public to cooperate with law enforcement by handing suspected criminals over to the authorities.

The bureau chief also linked armed groups with those he said had gradually identified themselves as "Fano." He alleged that their victims included members of different national groups in neighboring zones, including the "Oromo, Kembata, Gurage" and other local residents.

He rejected reports "portraying the security operations as targeting particular ethnic communities," describing such accounts as "far from the truth." He accused unnamed media outlets of spreading information intended to damage the region's image.

Temesgen's briefing did not provide details of any judicial proceedings, charges, court appearances or legal outcomes involving the individuals he said had been "apprehended and brought to justice."