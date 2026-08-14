Ugandans Want Free Media That Helps Hold Government Accountable

Radio remains the country's most popular source of news.

Key findings

Eight in 10 Ugandans (80%) say they feel "somewhat free" or "completely free" to say what they think, while 18% don't.

Two-thirds (67%) of citizens say the country's media is "somewhat free" or "completely free" to report and comment on the news without government interference, but 30% disagree.

Seven in 10 citizens (70%) support media freedom, while 29% say the government should have the right to prevent the publication of things it disapproves of.

Most Ugandans (82%) say the media should constantly investigate and report on government mistakes and corruption.

Radio remains the most popular source of news in Uganda: 77% of citizens say they tune in at least "a few times a week."

o Far fewer Ugandans are regular consumers of news from television (37%), social media (23%), other Internet sources (19%), and newspapers (9%).

Uganda ranks 131st out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders (2026) World Press Freedom Index, a 12-place improvement from 2025; among East African countries, only Kenya ranks higher (106th) (Draku, 2026). Freedom of speech and expression, including media freedom, is guaranteed by the Constitution (Mujuzi, 2022).

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But critics say Ugandan journalists work within a web of repressive laws and coercive regulatory practices that hamper the free flow of information and foster self-censorship (Tusiime, 2025; Rise News Uganda, 2025). A 2022 amendment to the Computer Misuse Act threatened criminal penalties for a range of newly defined offences, including misuse of social media, until the Constitutional Court struck them down as overly broad and vague (Mwai, 2023; Wanyama, 2026).

There is no law on access to information, and journalists often face obstacles when seeking information of public interest. Many also face harassment or threats to their ability to work. For example, in January 2025, Ivan Mbadhi, a journalist with the private television channel

BBS, was assaulted by police officers (Reporters Without Borders, 2026). Targeting of journalists is particularly common during election periods, as when three French journalists were deported in 2026 even though they had the necessary accreditations to cover the presidential election (International Press Institute, 2026).

How do ordinary Ugandans view media freedom and the role of the press?

Afrobarometer survey findings from 2024 show that most Ugandans want a free media that helps hold the government accountable. And a majority think that their country's media is at least "somewhat free" to do its work.

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Radio remains the most popular source of news in Uganda, far ahead of television and social media.

Muyobya Ephraim Muyobya Ephraim is senior research assistant and language translator at Hatchile Consult Ltd., Afrobarometer National Partner in Uganda.