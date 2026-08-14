Malawi: Scorchers Are 'A National Inspiration,' Says National Bank of Malawi Chief

14 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has thrown its weight behind the Scorchers, hailing the women's national football team as "a national inspiration" after their emphatic 3-1 demolition of Algeria sent Malawi through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Harold Jiya, the bank's chief executive, said NBM was "immensely proud" of the squad, praising the grit, discipline and fearless performances that have captivated the country and drawn support from fans in every corner of Malawi.

Jiya said the Scorchers had lifted the nation's spirit and demonstrated that Malawi is capable of competing -- and winning -- on the continent's biggest stage.

He went on to reaffirm the bank's commitment to backing women's football, describing the team's success as a powerful illustration of what investment in the women's game can achieve.

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The Scorchers, who now turn their attention to a high-stakes final against Cameroon, have emerged as the standout story of the tournament, dispatching some of African football's traditional powers on their way to rewriting the record books for Malawian football.

Scenes of jubilation followed their semi-final triumph, with players seen embracing, fists pumping and red shirts flying as celebrations captured the mood of a nation that has fallen firmly in love with its team.

As the countdown to Sunday's final continues, NBM said the Scorchers had already achieved something extraordinary regardless of the result -- delivering the country a sense of belief, pride and a moment that supporters are unlikely to forget.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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