Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi Turns Professional, Signs With Adidas

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kanyinsola Ajayi has announced the start of his professional athletics career with global sportswear brand Adidas.

Nigeria's fastest man Kanyinsola Ajayi has officially turned professional after announcing a new partnership with sportswear giant Adidas.

Ajayi made the announcement on his X page on Thursday, describing the move as the beginning of a new chapter in his athletics career.

"New Era"

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

I am grateful to God to finally announce that I am officially embarking on the next chapter of my journey--continuing my professional track and field career with adidas.

"7 men can't hold me down"

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Ajayi delivered one of the biggest performances of his young career at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 21-year-old won bronze in the men's 100 metres, clocking 9.90 seconds in the final to become Nigeria's first Commonwealth Games men's 100m medallist in 20 years.

Ajayi finished behind Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme, who won gold in a Commonwealth Games record of 9.83 seconds, and Australia's Lachlan Kennedy, who took silver in 9.85 seconds.

Ajayi's Glasgow performance was another step in a rapid rise that has seen him establish himself among Africa's leading young sprinters.

He had earlier won his semi-final in 9.94 seconds before producing another sub-10-second performance in the final.

A rapid rise

Ajayi's emergence has been particularly impressive because of how quickly he has moved into the senior ranks.

Born on September 14, 2004, the sprinter is already a two-time African U20 champion and an African Championships silver medallist, according to his World Athletics profile.

He also entered 2026 in strong form, improving the Nigerian 100m record to 9.84 seconds during the season. World Athletics lists a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds as his fastest performance of the year, while his legal personal best stands at 9.84 seconds.

With two Diamond League wins already under his belt, his performances have placed him among the leading sprinters in the world with the World Athletics currently ranking him fifth globally in the men's 100m.

Ajayi's progress was already evident before Glasgow having produced breathtaking performances at the NCAA level in the United States. His development through collegiate athletics has provided him with regular exposure to high-level competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now, with the move to professional athletics, he is set to begin a new phase of his career outside the collegiate system.

Looking ahead

The move to Adidas gives Ajayi the opportunity to focus fully on professional athletics as he targets bigger international competitions.

At 21, he still has considerable room for improvement, but his recent performances suggest that he is already capable of competing with established sprinters.

His immediate challenge will be to turn the promise of 2026 into sustained successes at the World Championships, the Olympic Games and the other International Meets ahead.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe