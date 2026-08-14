South Africa: Inside the Box With Dr Andy Gray | Are Complementary Medicines Effectively Regulated in South Africa?

column

The regulation of complementary and alternative medicines in South Africa has been hotly contested in recent decades, including in court rooms. In his latest column for Spotlight, Dr Andy Gray unpacks the legal background and the current state of this still unfolding regulatory saga.

Multivitamin and mineral supplements are commonly found in many South African retail outlets, from pharmacies to health shops and supermarkets. Some outlets will stock a wider range of medicines, perhaps on shelves marked as "complementary", or among other non-prescription medicines available for self-service.

Are these medicines regulated in the same way as other medicines, including those available on prescription?

The concept of a "call-up notice"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When South Africa's medicines legislation was first passed in 1965, there were already many medicines on the local market which had not been assessed for safety, efficacy or quality. As all such medicines could not be immediately "called up" for registration, a stepwise approach had to be followed.

Between 1967 and the mid-1980s, medicines were identified for registration by pharmacological classification. The remnant of that approach is still evident in section 14(1) and (2) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965:

(1) Save as provided in this section or sections 21 and 22A, no person shall sell any medicine, ... which is subject to registration by virtue of a declaration published in terms of subsection (2) unless it is registered.

(2) (a) The Authority may from time to time determine that a medicine, ..., or class or category of medicine, ... or part of any class or category of medicine, ... mentioned in the declaration, shall be subject to registration in terms of this Act.

(b) Any such declaration may also relate only to medicines, ... which were available for sale in the Republic immediately prior to the date on which it comes into operation in terms of paragraph (c) or only to medicines, ... which were not then so available.

The declaration that a category or class of medicine is subject to registration is referred to colloquially as a "call-up notice". A notice could be applied to those medicines already marketed, or only to those not yet marketed. Medicines which were already marketed but exempted from a full registration process were then regulated as "old medicines". They are still subject to control according to their scheduling status and their production still needs to be in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice. In time, new brands of some of the "old medicines" have been registered.

By the mid-1980s, the process of working through the pharmacological classifications was concluded. Thereafter, every new medicine would need to be registered before being marketed. In other words, a manufacturer or importer would need to provide sufficient evidence of the medicine's safety, efficacy and quality to justify registration.

However, an important exception was created in 1986, which exempted homeopathic medicines from the full registration process. Two important restrictions were included. Firstly, no medical claims could be made for the medicine. Secondly, the following wording was to be included on the label of such medicine: "Homeopathic Medicine" and "WARNING: Use only as directed by a medical practitioner, pharmacist or homeopath". The provision applied to homeopathic mother substances and so-called "minute-dose forms" made in accordance with homeopathic principles.

Broadening the scope of complementary medicines

Homeopaths are one of several complementary and traditional health professions regulated by the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa. Medicines legislation has been amended to accommodate this wider range of complementary and traditional medicines.

A separate South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) web site is dedicated to what are termed Category D medicines, also known as complementary medicines.

The General Regulations issued in terms of the Medicines Act includes a definition of complementary medicines which has two components: health supplements and medicines used in accordance with a "discipline as determined by the Authority". The pharmacological classifications listed in Annexures 1 (human) and 2 (veterinary) medicines list the "disciplines" as Aromatherapy, Homeopathy, Phytotherapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Unani Medicine, Western Herbal Medicine, Combination Products and Other Herbal. The Annexures also list the types of health supplements, including amino acids, mineral, probiotics and vitamins. Two elements are important here - the nature of the substance included in the complementary medicine and the claims made in relation to that medicine.

Since 2013, the intention has been to progressively bring all complementary medicines under effective regulation, using a risk-based approach to identify those requiring registration and full assessment of safety, efficacy and quality data. The first pharmacological classifications identified were those claiming antiviral properties, and those intended to treat diabetes, cardiac conditions and cancer. However, no complementary medicines have yet been registered and the initial "call-up notices" have been repealed.

Like much of South Africa's medicines regulatory space, this process has been affected by litigation. A challenge of the complementary medicines regulatory scheme by the Alliance of Natural Health Products of South Africa was finally decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2022. The court confirmed the finding that SAHPRA should have no regulatory power over substances and preparations that did not meet the definition of a medicine. A preparation that seeks to supplement a diet or provide a nutritional benefit is not a medicine, but a foodstuff. Draft amendments to the 2017 General Regulations, informed by the court judgment, were published for comment in March 2023, but have yet to be issued in final form.

Not a total lack of regulation

The hiatus in finalising regulations does not mean, however, that there is no regulatory control over complementary or Category D medicines. The initial "roadmap" outlined in the 2013 regulations has been replaced by a series of guidelines. The progressive, developmental approach to the regulation of complementary medicines remains in place, albeit delayed and as yet incomplete.

The overall roadmap was updated in 2021. All manufacturers, wholesalers or distributors of complementary medicines are required to be licensed by SAHPRA, but this process relies on an applicant's "attestation of compliance with minimum requirements at the time of application and the payment of the required licence application, and desktop evaluation fees", rather than the full Good Manufacturing Practice inspection applied to manufacturers of other medicines. However, SAHPRA reserves the right to conduct inspections where warranted. A similar approach is applied to the regulation of medical devices and diagnostic tests.

In the meantime, while no complementary or alternative medicines have been registered by SAHPRA, there is relatively strict regulation of what companies can say about the unregistered complementary medicines that they market in South Africa.

INSIGHTFUL PERSPECTIVES | We bring together diverse voices to foster more informed conversations about the issues shaping health in South Africa: tinyurl.com/bdejbuer

Join our mailing list: tinyurl.com/82jdsfjy

[image or embed]

-- Spotlight (@spotlightnsp.bsky.social) July 17, 2026 at 9:32 AM

As with the 1986 exclusion for homeopathic products, all Category D products which have not been registered have to include the following statement on the label: "This unregistered medicine has not been evaluated by the SAHPRA for its quality, safety or intended use". The guideline also distinguishes between low risk and high risk claims, in either labelling or advertising. Low risk claims are those for general health enhancement without any reference to specific diseases; health maintenance; or the relief of minor symptoms (not related to a disease or disorder).

The guideline is specific about a widely used wording: "Unregistered complementary medicines making use of the terms "Clinically proven" or any similar expression ... shall also be considered to be HIGH RISK and may be subject to individual call-up in terms of section 14(2) of the Medicines Act." Examples of acceptable low risk claims are provided, such as "Helps enhance/promote joint health". Further guidance on the evidence to be relied upon for low risk and high risk claims has been provided for the discipline-specific complementary medicines.

Manufacturers and importers of health supplements are only allowed to make low risk claims, and the relevant guideline provides Annexures (from Annexure A to O), showing the allowable levels and claims for each type of supplement. For example, a single component vitamin B3 (nicotinamide) product sold for adults may not contain more than 500mg per dose, and can only make a claim of "Helps to metabolise carbohydrates, fats and proteins", "Contributes to normal growth and development" or "A factor in the maintenance of good health".

A key document is the current guideline on the regulation of discipline-specific complementary medicines. An additional guideline was updated in 2022, which provides guidance on caffeine, menthol, camphor and cannabidiol. Low-dose cannabidiol can be sold as either a discipline-specific complementary medicine or a health supplement. At a dose not exceeding 20mg per day or 600mg per pack, it can be sold as a Schedule 0 product.

As no complementary medicines have yet been registered, none have as yet been specifically included in any of the Schedules, and they are therefore assumed to be controlled as Schedule 0 products, which can be sold in any retail outlet. One exception would be any injectable product, as those are automatically included in Schedule 3 and are prescription-only.

Important sources of information

The SAHPRA complementary medicines website provides a crucial resource which can be accessed by the public. The list of licensed complementary medicines manufacturers, importers and exporters is accessible here. There are currently 117 entries on the list. Each entry also provides a list of the products provided by that licensed entity, with details of ingredients, recommended doses and intended uses, whether discipline-specific or health supplement. The entire database is also searchable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The site also enables anyone to lodge a complaint about a complementary medicine, including anonymous complaints.

Gaps in the system

While some progress has been made, the regulatory scheme for complementary medicines remains incomplete. Apart from finalising the regulations after the court challenge, a risk-based "call-up" process still needs to commence. Moving from an attestation process to confirmation that every manufacturer has met current Good Manufacturing Practice standards is still necessary.

Currently, the proprietary (brand) names used for complementary medicines are not pre-approved by SAHPRA, and many are in contravention of the naming guidelines applied to other medicines.

Effective oversight of advertising and marketing practices remains elusive, not only in respect of complementary medicines.

The dictum traditionally applied to consumer goods of "let the buyer beware" (in Latin, "caveat emptor") is no longer considered appropriate. The Consumer Protection Act, 2008 seeks to protect the public against unsafe products and unfair marketing. Medicines are treated as a special category of goods, deserving closer regulatory control. The remaining gaps in the medicines regulatory system need to be plugged. One very particular gap, which has never been adequately addressed, is the regulation of African traditional medicines, which are not currently captured in the definition of Category D medicines.

*Dr Gray is a Senior Lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Co-Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre on Pharmaceutical Policy and Evidence Based Practice. This is part of a series of columns he is writing for Spotlight.

Disclosure: Gray serves on three technical advisory committees at the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Note: Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.

Republish