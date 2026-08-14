Malawi: Minister Phiri Urges Community to Protect Legacy As World Vision Exits Chiradzulu

Malawi's Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has heaped praise on World Vision Malawi after the organisation officially wound up its 15-year development programme in Chiradzulu, calling its impact on the community "truly commendable."

Dr Ben Phiri presided over the official exit ceremony at PIM School Ground in Traditional Authority Onga on Wednesday, marking the end of the Onga Area Development Programme (ADP) -- a multi-sectoral intervention first launched back in 2009 that has since transformed the lives of thousands of residents.

Addressing the gathered crowd, the minister did not hold back in his praise for the charity's long-running work in the district.

"Over the years, World Vision has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving lives in this community. Their dedication, resilience, and partnership with local leadership are truly commendable," Phiri told the ceremony.

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The minister went further, linking the programme's achievements directly to Malawi's long-term development blueprint, Malawi 2063 -- pointing specifically to gains in agricultural productivity, industrialisation and inclusive development as evidence the initiative had helped move the nation closer to its national targets.

But Phiri's tone shifted from celebration to caution as he turned to address residents directly, urging the community not to let the programme's hard-won gains slip away now that World Vision's direct involvement has come to an end. He called on locals to take ownership of safeguarding the legacy left behind.

The minister's remarks came after he toured the district earlier in the day, inspecting a solar-powered water facility before visiting pavilions set up at PIM Primary School, where local community groups proudly showcased small enterprises designed to help sustain the project's achievements long after World Vision's departure.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chiradzulu District Council Chairperson Alick Naphiyo praised the organisation for its close partnership with government departments, local leaders and communities in strengthening child protection, education, food security, health and sanitation across the district.

World Vision Malawi Board Member Jeremy Banda revealed the scale of the programme's impact, disclosing that 3,700 households had been empowered to achieve economic stability through diversified income sources and climate-smart agriculture techniques.

"Today, access to safe water in the area stands at 97.9 percent, while sanitation coverage has reached 89 percent," Banda said, adding that Onga had achieved Open Defecation Free status following the installation of two solar-powered water systems and boreholes now serving nearly 16,000 residents.