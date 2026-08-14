A senior Malawi Police commissioner has been forced into retirement after being found guilty of sexually exploiting dozens of female officers under his command, sparking outrage from human rights campaigners who say the punishment falls dangerously short of justice.

Stan Kaliza, who oversaw human resources, management and development for the Malawi Police Service, has been sent on forced retirement, following a disciplinary process that ended in disgrace for the once-powerful officer.

Brian Ng'oma, Director of Operations at the Police Service Commission, confirmed that Kaliza had been found guilty on nine separate charges -- though he remained tight-lipped when pressed for further details on the specific nature of each charge or the evidence presented during the disciplinary hearing.

At the heart of the scandal are allegations that Kaliza sexually exploited 45 female police officers during the course of his career, with the Malawi Police Service Commission ultimately upholding the accusations after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.

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The scale of the alleged abuse has stunned observers, with critics questioning how a senior officer entrusted with overseeing human resources across the force was able to allegedly target dozens of women under his authority for so long without facing consequences.

Now, campaigners are demanding answers over why forced retirement -- rather than dismissal, prosecution, or forfeiture of benefits -- was deemed a sufficient punishment for offences of this magnitude.

Beatrice Mateyo, Chairperson for the women's wing of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), did not hold back in her criticism of the outcome, branding the punishment inadequate given the severity of the allegations.

"We expected a stiffer punishment to be attached to the offence, this gives Kaliza an opportunity to receive his terminal benefits," Mateyo said, voicing fears that forced retirement effectively allows the disgraced commissioner to walk away with his pension and benefits intact despite the gravity of his conduct.

Calls are now mounting for authorities to clarify whether any further criminal proceedings will follow, as pressure builds on police leadership to explain why a guilty verdict on nine counts of alleged sexual exploitation did not result in outright dismissal.