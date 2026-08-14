Malawi: Police Commissioner Accused of Sexually Exploiting 45 Female Officers Forced Into Retirement

14 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A senior Malawi Police commissioner has been forced into retirement after being found guilty of sexually exploiting dozens of female officers under his command, sparking outrage from human rights campaigners who say the punishment falls dangerously short of justice.

Stan Kaliza, who oversaw human resources, management and development for the Malawi Police Service, has been sent on forced retirement, following a disciplinary process that ended in disgrace for the once-powerful officer.

Brian Ng'oma, Director of Operations at the Police Service Commission, confirmed that Kaliza had been found guilty on nine separate charges -- though he remained tight-lipped when pressed for further details on the specific nature of each charge or the evidence presented during the disciplinary hearing.

At the heart of the scandal are allegations that Kaliza sexually exploited 45 female police officers during the course of his career, with the Malawi Police Service Commission ultimately upholding the accusations after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The scale of the alleged abuse has stunned observers, with critics questioning how a senior officer entrusted with overseeing human resources across the force was able to allegedly target dozens of women under his authority for so long without facing consequences.

Now, campaigners are demanding answers over why forced retirement -- rather than dismissal, prosecution, or forfeiture of benefits -- was deemed a sufficient punishment for offences of this magnitude.

Beatrice Mateyo, Chairperson for the women's wing of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), did not hold back in her criticism of the outcome, branding the punishment inadequate given the severity of the allegations.

"We expected a stiffer punishment to be attached to the offence, this gives Kaliza an opportunity to receive his terminal benefits," Mateyo said, voicing fears that forced retirement effectively allows the disgraced commissioner to walk away with his pension and benefits intact despite the gravity of his conduct.

Calls are now mounting for authorities to clarify whether any further criminal proceedings will follow, as pressure builds on police leadership to explain why a guilty verdict on nine counts of alleged sexual exploitation did not result in outright dismissal.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.