Malawi: Coach Fazili Contract Expires Moments After Awcon Final

Malawi coach Lovemore Fazili faces an uncertain future despite masterminding the greatest achievement in the Scorchers' history, with his contract due to expire the instant Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final comes to an end.

Football insiders say the coach's deal runs out at the close of the tournament, leaving the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) facing a significant decision: retain the man who has delivered a historic run to the continental showpiece, or part ways with him regardless of the outcome in the final.

Fazili has remained composed amid the uncertainty, insisting his sole focus is on Sunday's match against Cameroon rather than the question marks hanging over his own position.

But his remarkable success with the national side has ignited fierce debate among supporters and analysts, many of whom argue Malawi simply cannot afford to lose their coach having come this far.

Sources close to the situation say discussions over a possible new contract are expected to take place once the final has been played, though no commitment from either party has yet been made.

FAM officials have so far declined to be drawn on the matter, maintaining that the team's focus must remain solely on the task of winning the tournament.

With the Scorchers standing on the brink of continental glory, Fazili's future now hangs in the balance -- leaving Malawi's football authorities facing a defining decision the moment the final whistle blows.