Malawi: Bob Mpinganjira Scoops Coach of the Month

Bob Mpinganjira has been crowned FDH Bank Premiership Coach of the Month for July 2026, after steering Mighty Wanderers through an unbeaten run that left rivals trailing.

According to the Super League of Malawi, Mpinganjira delivered a blistering July campaign -- two wins and a draw from three matches, with the Nomads smashing six goals and conceding just one.

His dominant run saw him beat fellow nominees Kondwa Ikwanga of Chitipa United and Kenwood Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks to the coveted monthly award.

Mpinganjira, ever modest, said the accolade belonged to the entire Wanderers setup.

"It's not about Bob," he said. "I dedicate it to the technical panel, the players and the whole Wanderers family. Everyone played their part."

SULOM says Mpinganjira will pocket K500,000 as his prize -- a tidy reward for a month in which the Nomads looked unstoppable.