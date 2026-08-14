Namibia: Resilience, Leadership, Jewel - the Anna Shipanga Story

She may have hung up her Desert Jewels dress, but Anna Shipanga's legacy is here to stay. The former national netball star announced her retirement from the Desert Jewels recently, closing a chapter defined by resilience, commitment, and quiet leadership.

Shipanga's journey started far from the bright lights at Omatyatya village near Onyaanya in the Oshikoto region.

From Mariabronn Catholic Primary School's courts to representing the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), and then getting snapped up by Tigers, Shipanga climbed every rung with grit.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While she became a mainstay for the Desert Jewels in the centre position, dictating play with poise, her heart belongs to wing-defence.

"It's actually an exciting position, but for one reason or another, the most underrated," the former national team centre says.

"My job was to stop the other team's wing-attack from feeding the circle. You had to be on high alert the whole time. I loved that."

Playing for Namibia didn't just take her across borders. It gave her two international titles and memories she'll carry forever.

Says Shipanga: "I've represented Namibia at various international competitions as a member of the Debmarine Desert Jewels, of which the African Netball Championships is undoubtedly the biggest.

"However, I'm beaming with pride whenever I'm thinking about our success story in Asia and the Middle East. We won the M1 Nations Cup in Singapore in 2019 as well as the coveted UAE Inaugural Cup in 2025."

The Omatyatya village-born netballer says representing the Namibian netball team at senior level as a member of the Desert Jewels and winning the two competitions in Asia and the Middle East remains the highlight of her exciting international career.

Shipanga hasn't left netball completely. You can still catch her in the Khomas Netball League Super 10 division - one step below the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League - in the colours of her beloved Tigers.

"I want my legacy as a netball player to be one of resilience, commitment, and leadership, showing that success comes from hard work, humility, and uplifting others as you grow."

She says her playing style is a combination of speed, technical ability, and tactical awareness.

"I relied on my agility and quick decision-making while also using my understanding of the game to create opportunities and support my teammates," Shipanga says.

"I don't have any regrets sport-wise," she says, adding that every challenge, victory, and setback "taught me valuable lessons and helped shape who I am today".

WORK

The centre player is employed as an assistant taxation officer at the Namibian Revenue Agency, and says she is happy with her achievements as a netball player.

"I'm grateful for what I've achieved in netball and proud of the dedication, hard work, and resilience that helped me reach those milestones."

Shipanga says she believed in myself, stayed disciplined, and kept pushing through every challenge.

"My determination, resilience, and love for the game kept me going and motivated me to become the best player I could be."

The Tigers star also mentions herself as her toughest opponent.

"I was always challenging myself to improve, push beyond my limits, and become a better player. The biggest competition was often overcoming my own doubts, setbacks, and challenges," she says.

Shipanga says she is still in touch with her former teammates from the national team because they became her second family.

She believes discipline was what made her stand out from the other players in her position at the national level.

Explains the retired Desert Jewels star: "I was able to read the game well, anticipate plays, and make quick decisions under pressure. Combined with my determination and consistency, these qualities helped me give my best and make a meaningful contribution to the team."

She says the fact that she still plays, although at a lower level, helps that she doesn't miss playing for the national team yet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As I'm still actively playing netball, I don't miss anything yet," she says. "I'm grateful I can still enjoy the game, stay competitive, and continue creating memories with my teammates."

Her advice to young netball players is to be dedicated, stay coachable, and enjoy the journey.

"Hard work, discipline, and a positive attitude can take you further than you imagine. Furthermore, prioritise your education and stay committed, because sport and education go hand in hand. Sport in general can open doors, but education provides opportunities that last a lifetime."

Netball Namibia paid tribute to Shipanga after she announced her retirement from the national team, saying: "Netball Namibia thanks Anna Shipanga for her dedicated service and commitment to the national team. She wore the national colours with pride and passion, leaving a lasting impact on Namibian netball. We wish her all the best as she retires from national duty and steps into a new chapter."