Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Urged to Back Tompolo for Grassroots Mobilisation

A Niger Delta stakeholder, Chief Ebi Nelson, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recognise and strengthen the role of Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, in the mobilisation of grassroots support for the President's 2027 re-election bid.

Nelson, in an open letter to the President, described Tompolo as a prominent former militant leader from the Niger Delta struggle who, according to him, had openly committed himself and his political network to the Tinubu re-election project.

He said Tompolo's support for the President was already being demonstrated through grassroots mobilisation under the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, rather than through mere political declarations.

"Tompolo has already chosen Tinubu," Nelson said, arguing that the former militant leader had begun mobilising support without waiting for campaign resources from the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC.

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According to him, Tompolo's political activities include providing vehicles and other resources for mobilisation across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nelson maintained that the development distinguished Tompolo from other former militant leaders whom he alleged were yet to openly commit themselves to Tinubu's re-election.

He urged the President to pay greater attention to political actors with established grassroots networks in the Niger Delta, arguing that the region's difficult riverine terrain requires people with deep knowledge of local communities and longstanding relationships with residents.

"The Niger Delta is not Abuja," he said, stressing that effective political mobilisation in the region must extend beyond major urban centres to creeks, riverine communities, towns and villages.

Nelson further argued that Tompolo's influence and community connections could prove significant to the administration's efforts to consolidate political support in the region ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The stakeholder also appealed to President Tinubu not to allow disagreements surrounding the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited to undermine Tompolo's political relationship with the administration.

Tantita, associated with Tompolo, has been involved in crude oil pipeline surveillance and security operations in the Niger Delta.

Nelson alleged that some former militant figures opposed to Tompolo had used disagreements over the contract to mount political and media campaigns against him.

He specifically referenced General Shoot-at-Sight, General Boyloaf and General Amagbein, alleging that their opposition to Tompolo was motivated by disagreements over the pipeline surveillance arrangement.

However, the allegations remain claims contained in Nelson's open letter and were not independently established in the statement.

He argued that government contracts should be assessed on the basis of performance, compliance with contractual obligations, due process and national interest rather than personal or political disagreements.

'Don't punish those who supported you'

Nelson also appealed to Tinubu to ensure that political support rendered during the 2027 campaign would not later become a basis for victimisation.

He urged the President, should he secure re-election, to remember individuals and groups that supported his campaign before victory was assured.

"Those who refused to work for your victory should not be allowed to become the people who determine the fate of those who worked for you," he said.

According to him, Tompolo's commitment to the Tinubu administration should be viewed within the broader context of efforts to consolidate peace, political stability and federal government presence in the Niger Delta.

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Nelson described the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as an attempt to take the President's re-election message directly to the grassroots, insisting that the 2027 election would ultimately be determined by voters across communities rather than political calculations in Abuja alone.

He therefore called on Tinubu to provide greater legitimate opportunities and responsibilities to individuals capable of strengthening the administration's relationship with Niger Delta communities.

"Tompolo is your eye in the Niger Delta," Nelson declared, urging the President not to allow what he described as "selfish interests" to undermine relationships that could benefit both the administration and the region.

The appeal comes as political activities and alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections increasingly intensify across Nigeria, with political actors and interest groups positioning themselves around the emerging contest for the presidency.