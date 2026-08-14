Nigeria: Ogun Councillor Donates N4m to Late Predecessor's Family

The newly sworn-in Councillor representing Ward 5, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Osho Monsuru Damilare, has fulfilled a promise to support the family of his late predecessor, Hon. Bakare Abolore, with a donation of ₦4,014,000.

Bakare, the former Ward 5 councillor, died while serving his constituents, leaving behind his family and children.

Monsuru made the commitment to assist the family before assuming office, promising to provide meaningful support once he began receiving the benefits attached to his tenure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He redeemed the pledge during a prayer session held for the late councillor's wife as she marked the end of her widowhood observances.

At the event, Monsuru presented a cheque plaque valued at ₦4,014,000 to the bereaved family in the presence of relatives, ward leaders and other well-wishers.

The donation exceeded the form of assistance initially anticipated by some members of the family, who had expected periodic support. Instead, Monsuru opted for a single payment, giving the family the discretion to deploy the funds according to its immediate and long-term needs.

Members of the family expressed appreciation to the councillor for keeping his word and for remembering the family of his predecessor at a significant period in their lives.

They prayed for wisdom, good health and a successful tenure for Monsuru as he begins his service to the people of Ward 5.

The gesture also marks an early effort by the new councillor to sustain a relationship with the family of the man whose position he now occupies.

For Monsuru, the donation represents the fulfilment of a commitment made before taking office and a recognition of the family responsibilities left behind by the late councillor.

The ₦4,014,000 intervention therefore brings the pledge made to the late Bakare's family to fruition, with the new councillor choosing to act on the commitment at the beginning of his tenure.