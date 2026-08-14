Nigeria: Osun Election - Apm, PDP Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Adeleke

Two governorship candidates in Saturday's Osun State election, Adebayo Simon Adewale of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Adedamola Adebayo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have withdrawn from the race and endorsed the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adewale announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Osogbo on Thursday, saying the decision followed extensive consultations with party leaders, supporters and other stakeholders.

The APM candidate said his decision was driven by what he described as the need to place the interest of Osun State above personal political ambition.

"I, Adebayo Simon Adewale, the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun governorship election 2026, after deep reflection and extensive consultation with party leaders, supporters and stakeholders, have decided to withdraw from the Osun State governorship election," he said.

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According to him, his decision was not influenced by pressure or personal interest but followed his assessment of the political situation in the state.

Adewale said he believed Adeleke should be given another term to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

"Having carefully assessed the situation, I believe Governor Adeleke Ademola deserves another term to consolidate the progress of his administration as recorded," he said.

He consequently called on his supporters and members of the APM to support Adeleke's re-election.

"Accordingly, I hereby declare my full support for the re-election of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, and I call all my supporters, members of Allied Peoples Movement, and the good people of Osun to join me in supporting the election," he said.

Adewale said his decision was aimed at promoting peace, stability and development in the state.

He added: "This decision is about the future of Osun. Politicians should always serve the people, and today I have chosen the path that I believe will best advance peace, stability, development, and the collective interest of our state."

PDP candidate also withdraws

In a separate development, the PDP governorship candidate, Adedamola Adebayo, popularly known as Fryo, also announced his withdrawal from the election and endorsed Adeleke.

Adebayo made the declaration during a press briefing in Osogbo, urging PDP members and supporters to back the incumbent governor.

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"I, Honourable Adedamola Adebayo, known as Fryo, hereby endorse His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election," he said.

He called on PDP members, supporters and the party's structure to support Adeleke.

"I encourage all PDP members, supporters and structure to share this position peacefully. Support the emergence of Ademola Adeleke as the governor till 2030," he said.

The withdrawals came less than 48 hours before the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Adeleke is contesting the election on the platform of the Accord Party, while Bola Oyebamiji is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Najeem Salaam is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).