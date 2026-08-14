Somalia: Puntland Puts Forces On Alert Over Reported Hassan Sheikh Visit to Galkayo

Garowe — Somalia's Puntland administration said Thursday it had placed its security forces on heightened alert and warned against a reported visit by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Galkayo, a city divided between Puntland and the neighbouring Galmudug state.

In a statement, Puntland said it was closely monitoring what it described as plans by the federal president in areas under Puntland's influence. It specifically accused Hassan Sheikh of planning to visit southern Galkayo in Galmudug, alleging that the trip could fuel conflict and tensions in the city and between Puntland and Galmudug.

Puntland called on Galmudug authorities and residents, particularly those in southern Galkayo, to oppose what it described as attempts by the federal government to destabilise the area.

The administration said it had placed its Puntland Defence Forces on full alert and urged residents to prepare for measures aimed at tightening security across the region, particularly in Galkayo and surrounding areas.

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Tensions in Galkayo come amid longstanding political friction between Puntland and the federal government in Mogadishu. The city has also witnessed recent clashes involving Puntland forces and troops aligned with the federal authorities, according to Puntland.

Puntland has repeatedly accused Mogadishu of interfering in its internal affairs and conducting military activities in Galkayo. The federal government has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

The latest move has heightened concerns that the political dispute between Garowe and Mogadishu could again spill into a security confrontation in Galkayo, a strategically important city shared by Puntland and Galmudug.