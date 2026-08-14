Somalia, UK Discuss Disaster Preparedness and Climate Risks

14 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) chairman Mahmoud Moallin Abdulle met with UK Development Director Chris Pycroft in Mogadishu to discuss the country's humanitarian situation and growing climate-related risks.

The talks focused on the potential impacts of El Niño, disaster preparedness and efforts to strengthen Somalia's capacity to respond to emergencies, SoDMA said.

Pycroft reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to continuing its support for Somalia and vulnerable communities, particularly during humanitarian crises and climate-related emergencies.

The meeting formed part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and Britain on humanitarian assistance, disaster preparedness and reducing the impact of climate-related hazards.

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